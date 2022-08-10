“Fear that Virat Kohli would also go for the same approach post WT20” - Twitterati react as NZC release Trent Boult from central contract

In a major development, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to release seasoned left-arm seamer Trent Boult from his central contract. The 33-year-old requested the cricket board for the same, stating that he wants to spend more time with his family.

Boult is one of New Zealand’s most successful bowlers, having claimed 548 international wickets across the three formats of the game. The pacer’s decision comes at a time when two new T20 leagues have been announced by the UAE and South Africa respectively.

According to some media reports, the bowler is set to join one of the two new T20 competitions. He is already one of the big overseas names in the Indian Premier League (IPL). NZC chief executive David White, however, told ESPNcricinfo that Boult is "highly likely" to be selected for the T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

There have been mixed reactions to Boult’s decision on Twitter. While some lamented that many cricketers are beginning to prefer money over country, quite a few backed the pacer’s move, pointing out to the unrelenting cricket schedule. Here are some Twitter reactions to Boult’s decision:

“Time is right to move into this next phase” - Trent Boult explains “tough decision”

Opening up on his decision to give up his central contract, Boult admitted it was a difficult call, but added that he felt this was the right time to put family first. He was quoted as saying by NZC’s official website:

“This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the BLACKCAPS over the past 12 years.”

The 33-year-old added:

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.”

Conceding that his decision would reduce his chances of playing for the country on a regular basis, Boult concluded:

“I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection. Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase.”

Among New Zealand cricketers, only Daniel Vettori (705), Tim Southee (648) and Sir Richard Hadlee (589) have taken more international wickets than Boult.

