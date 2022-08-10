Create
“Fear that Virat Kohli would also go for the same approach post WT20” - Twitterati react as NZC release Trent Boult from central contract

Trent Boult has given up his central contract to spend more time with family.
Renin Wilben Albert
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Aug 10, 2022 10:53 AM IST

In a major development, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to release seasoned left-arm seamer Trent Boult from his central contract. The 33-year-old requested the cricket board for the same, stating that he wants to spend more time with his family.

Boult is one of New Zealand’s most successful bowlers, having claimed 548 international wickets across the three formats of the game. The pacer’s decision comes at a time when two new T20 leagues have been announced by the UAE and South Africa respectively.

According to some media reports, the bowler is set to join one of the two new T20 competitions. He is already one of the big overseas names in the Indian Premier League (IPL). NZC chief executive David White, however, told ESPNcricinfo that Boult is "highly likely" to be selected for the T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

There have been mixed reactions to Boult’s decision on Twitter. While some lamented that many cricketers are beginning to prefer money over country, quite a few backed the pacer’s move, pointing out to the unrelenting cricket schedule. Here are some Twitter reactions to Boult’s decision:

Trent Boult pulling out of his New Zealand central contract is huge news: every chance he has played his last Test and that their loss will be Rajasthan, Paarl and Barbados Royals’ gainHe only turned 33 last month and is arguably one of very few world-class three-format quicks
The decisions that Quinton de Kock, and specifically Trent Boult, have made, point to a future of shorter international careers and more players happy to be part of the gig economy. With young families, it isn't easy to play both, international cricket and T20 leagues.
@bhogleharsha IPL spoiled cricket. now it is just baseball version of cricket. Players became dancer. sorry to say but true.
MASSIVE NEWS in the context of proliferation of franchise cricket. Quite possible that Trent Boult will prefer ILT20 or some other franchise cricket around the time New Zealand will be touring Pakistan for Test series in Dec-Jan. More players likely to take this route in future. twitter.com/blackcaps/stat…
Leave Trent Boult alone. He's 33. He's been an amazing servant of NZC for over a decade. Time for him to cash in
NZ Cricket doesn't have the depth to be losing players, like perhaps Aus, Eng and Ind can. The ICC needs to act and find a good compromise, otherwise smaller nations like NZ are going to struggle. Congrats on a fine international career to Trent Boult, sad to see him go though. twitter.com/BLACKCAPS/stat…
Respect for both Trent Boult and NZC. It is difficult to prioritise time for family & others when you are a renowned athlete and very few are able to manage this. If this is what Trent wants, we as fans should respect his decision just like NZC did. twitter.com/BLACKCAPS/stat…
Partial retirement for Trent boult 😌😌😌 twitter.com/BLACKCAPS/stat…
I had already predicted that T20 franchises are set to dominate this game and they will have a control over international cricket.Quinton De Lock,Ben Stokes and now Trent Boult.Clearly there is more to come.............. twitter.com/BLACKCAPS/stat…
NZC has agreed to release Trent Boult from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family, while also making himself available for domestic T20 leagues.It has started to happen and more cricketers will follow suit.
1. AB De Villiers2. Quinton de Kock 3. Ben Stokes 4. Trent Boult 5. Shakib Al Hasan/Tamim Iqbal 5 different cases but the same underlying reason.Too much cricket, players now have choices in the free market. Picking and choosing, early retirements, etc. #CricketTwitter
It seems like NEW NORMAL has just begunLeague Domination era is upon us now.Expect more such news coming in post T20 World Cup.Next year two brand new leagues will come into existence with IPL stake involved.(This is not retirement)#trentboult twitter.com/BLACKCAPS/stat…
Fair dues to Trent Boult, he's contributed a lot to the Black Caps glory years to be able to spend more time with family and play in overseas leagues if he wishes without being locked into a central contract
Quinton De Kock, Ben Stokes and now Trent Boult. The dynamics of world cricket are changing steadily due a combination of too much cricket, personal and financial reasons. This trend isn’t stopping anytime soon, especially among fast bowlers and players > 30. twitter.com/blackcaps/stat…
I just fear that Virat Kohli would also go for the same approach post Wt20. And most of the other players. The great resignation has an effect on cricketers too.#trentboult twitter.com/BLACKCAPS/stat…

“Time is right to move into this next phase” - Trent Boult explains “tough decision”

Opening up on his decision to give up his central contract, Boult admitted it was a difficult call, but added that he felt this was the right time to put family first. He was quoted as saying by NZC’s official website:

“This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the BLACKCAPS over the past 12 years.”

The 33-year-old added:

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket.”

Conceding that his decision would reduce his chances of playing for the country on a regular basis, Boult concluded:

“I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection. Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase.”

Among New Zealand cricketers, only Daniel Vettori (705), Tim Southee (648) and Sir Richard Hadlee (589) have taken more international wickets than Boult.

