Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 instances of two Indians scoring 100s in the same ODI against Pakistan

Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
109   //    27 Sep 2018, 20:29 IST

Off late, no records have seemed difficult for the Indian openers to break in ODIs. And with a brilliant performance against Pakistan in their second ‘Super Four’ game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018, they added yet another feather to their big cap of records. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scored centuries and shared a 210-run stand for the first wicket.

Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 111* runs while Shikhar Dhawan scored 114 runs. This is only the third instance where two Indian players scored a century each in the same ODI match played against Pakistan. Let us revisit all these three instances

Sachin Tendulkar – Navjot Singh Sidhu in Sharjah (1996)

India v Pakistan
Sachin Tendulkar

Having opted to bat first, India lost debutant Vikram Rathour very early. Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu then launched a rescue act with a 231-run partnership for the second wicket. En route to this big partnership, the duo scored centuries each – Sachin scored 118 off 140 deliveries while Sidhu scored 101 off 117 deliveries. This was the first instance for India to register two centuries in the same ODI match played against Pakistan.

Mohammad Azharuddin played a cameo in the end scoring an unbeaten 29* runs off just 10 deliveries. Courtesy of all these knocks, India finished with 305 for 5 in their 50 overs. This was the first time in the Indian cricket history that they registered a 300+ total in an ODI. Their previous best ODI team total was 299 for 4 against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, in reply, were bowled out for just 277 runs, giving India a 28-run victory. Having scored a century with the bat and picked up 2 wickets with the ball, Sachin Tendulkar received the ‘Player of the Match’ award in this game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
2 crucial duels that could decide the winner of...
RELATED STORY
5 Times India and Pakistan faced each other in the finals...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why India will crush Pakistan again
RELATED STORY
5 most successful Indian captains against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top 3 heartbreaking ODI losses for India against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Two things India should guard against to win the match...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history after his fifty...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
A history of the best encounters between arch-rivals...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones waiting for Indian team in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us