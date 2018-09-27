3 instances of two Indians scoring 100s in the same ODI against Pakistan

Phaneendra Varma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 109 // 27 Sep 2018, 20:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Off late, no records have seemed difficult for the Indian openers to break in ODIs. And with a brilliant performance against Pakistan in their second ‘Super Four’ game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018, they added yet another feather to their big cap of records. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scored centuries and shared a 210-run stand for the first wicket.

Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 111* runs while Shikhar Dhawan scored 114 runs. This is only the third instance where two Indian players scored a century each in the same ODI match played against Pakistan. Let us revisit all these three instances

Sachin Tendulkar – Navjot Singh Sidhu in Sharjah (1996)

Sachin Tendulkar

Having opted to bat first, India lost debutant Vikram Rathour very early. Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu then launched a rescue act with a 231-run partnership for the second wicket. En route to this big partnership, the duo scored centuries each – Sachin scored 118 off 140 deliveries while Sidhu scored 101 off 117 deliveries. This was the first instance for India to register two centuries in the same ODI match played against Pakistan.

Mohammad Azharuddin played a cameo in the end scoring an unbeaten 29* runs off just 10 deliveries. Courtesy of all these knocks, India finished with 305 for 5 in their 50 overs. This was the first time in the Indian cricket history that they registered a 300+ total in an ODI. Their previous best ODI team total was 299 for 4 against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, in reply, were bowled out for just 277 runs, giving India a 28-run victory. Having scored a century with the bat and picked up 2 wickets with the ball, Sachin Tendulkar received the ‘Player of the Match’ award in this game.

1 / 3 NEXT