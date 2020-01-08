Two hattricks in one day: Haris Rauf joins Rashid Khan to make BBL history

Haris Rauf grabbed his maiden T20 hattrick and made it two hattricks in a day in the Big Bash League.

The Big Bash League has witnessed a historic day as there have been two hattricks taken, first by Rashid Khan for the Adelaide Strikers against the Sydney Sixers and then Haris Rauf for the Melbourne Stars against the Sydney Thunder.

With the score 143-2 and one over to go with 8 wickets in hand, the Sydney Thunder batsmen were trying to accelarate in order to post a target close to 160. However, Haris Rauf bowled a brilliant final over and showed that with express pace, he also has variations like the slower ball up his sleeve.

He first got Matthew Gilkes off the second ball of his over caught to fine leg as he failed to pick the slower ball. Callum Ferguson was then beaten with another slower ball from Rauf which hit his thigh pad and hit the stumps. With both set batsmen back in the hut, the pressure was on Daniel Sams who not only had to negotiate the hattrick ball but also had to score as many as he could with only three balls in the innings remaining.

Rauf bowled in a pacey ball at the good length which seamed in and Sams failed to make contact with it as the ball hit him flush on the back foot. The umpire adjudged him out and that gave Rauf who is having a fantastic season with the stars his maiden T20 hattrick.