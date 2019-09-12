Two reasons why Rohit Sharma shouldn't be played as an opener in Test cricket

Kartik Bansal

Rohit has failed to prove his batting prowess in Test cricket

One of the contemporary greats in white-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma has often been criticized for his poor show in the longest form of the game. Someone who's known to be blessed with timing and control over his shots, Sharma hasn't tasted enough success in whites for India.

A career in Test cricket which began with a lot of promise in 2013, with his career-best knock of 177 against West Indies, took a major dive due to his inconsistency to convert potential into performances at the big stage. In a 27-Test-old career which has spanned over six years, the Mumbaikar has often been overlooked in the longest format despite being an ODI and T20I specialist for India over all these years.

At this stage of his career, when Rohit has embarked upon a journey to register himself as one of the ODI greats of all time, opinions are divided over his inclusion in the Test side as an opener in the Indian batting lineup.

While the 32-year old has proved his class against the white ball, here we discuss why Rohit Sharma shouldn't open in Test cricket for India:

#1. Inadequate technique against the moving ball

Rohit's struggles against the moving ball are well established.

Opening in Test cricket has been the toughest job in the game, especially in the last two years. In the history of cricket, the last two years rank among the top four for the lowest average opening partnerships in a calendar year. This gives a clear indication of how openers have failed to show any resistance against the new ball.

Rohit, who at times looks vulnerable against the moving ball, is a not a good option at the top of the order. There is no denying the fact that Sharma has struggled to counter swing even against the white ball.

His inability to tackle the red ball, which offers more swing as compared to the white ball, has come to the fore even in the past. A hard bat swing, and the routine of playing away from the body, have also hampered his cause in the long form of the game.

Does the coach consider Rohit fit for the Test opening slots?

