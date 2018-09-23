Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Two things India should guard against to win the match against Pakistan

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
183   //    23 Sep 2018, 11:14 IST

Australia v India - Game 1
Rohit Sharma needs to keep his side on the job

India had a comprehensive win over Pakistan in the group stage. They followed up that win with an even more comprehensive win against Bangladesh. This augurs well for the rest of the tournament.

India are looking by far the most settled unit in the tournament. Their bowling has been clinical so far and their top order is batting so well that middle order is not even getting an opportunity for a decent outing in the middle.

Having said that, Asia Cup is a short tournament and few off days can get you out of the tournament. India should not take the foot off the paddle. The intensity that they have shown during the first few games should be taken into the final. There are a few things they should guard against in the Super 4 game against Pakistan to maintain their winning momentum:

Not to be complacent

In sports, if you have your opposition on the mat, then you should not allow your opposition to get up. Right now, India are well and truly on top and they are looking too good for rest of the teams.

Other teams do not seem to have the firepower to unsettle India, but, they need to be wary of themselves at the moment. After such dominating performances, teams tend to relax a bit and that is the moment when the opposition can make a comeback. Teams like Pakistan and Bangladesh are good teams and if they can find the lost confidence then it will make the road to title bumpy for India.

India should guard against complacency, as that is the only thing which can lead to their downfall at the moment.

Should not change the batting approach

India have been batting sensibly in the tournament, so far. It seems that the Indian team have read the pitch of Dubai cricket stadium nicely. It is not a 300-350 pitch, which means you have to first settle yourself in before going for the big shots and this is exactly what India have done.

If India get to bat first against Pakistan in the super Four encounter, then it will be interesting to see what target they will aim at. If one goes by the way they have batted so far in the tournament, then they should aim at anything around 270-280, but, if they get too ambitious then they might end up losing wickets and scoring a total which is less than par. Other teams made the same mistake against India in the earlier matches and paid the penalty.

There is no reason for Indian batsmen to do anything different in the upcoming clash against Pakistan. They should stick to this tried and tested approach which has paid dividends for them in the tournament so far.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Rohit Sharma Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
