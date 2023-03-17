U-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Afghanistan Under-19, Bangladesh Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 will play the Tri-Nation Series, which begins on Saturday, March 18, in Abu Dubai. Each team will play the other two teams twice, resulting in a total of four matches per team.

The top two teams at the end of the group stage will compete in the summit clash of the U-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023 on Thursday, March 30. All matches of the competition will take place at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

U-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, March 18

Afghanistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19, 10:30 am

Monday, March 20

Bangladesh Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19, 10:30 am

Wednesday, March 22

Afghanistan Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19, 10:30 am

Friday, March 24

Bangladesh Under-19 vs Afghanistan Under-19, 4:30 pm

Sunday, March 26

Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19, 4:30 pm

Tuesday, March 28

Afghanistan Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Under-19, 4:30 pm

Thursday, March 30

Final, 4:30 pm

U-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the U-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. The pass for the entire tour will cost around Rs. 39/-.

U-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023: Full Squads

Afghanistan Under-19

Gulzar Khan, Hizbullah Durani, Khalid Taniwal, Sohail Khan, Akram Mohammadzai, Ali Ahmad, Jamshid Khan, Kamran Hotak, Naseer Khan, Noman Momand, Suliman Arabzai, Nasir Hassan, Noman Shah, Bashir Ahmad, Farhad Usmani, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Jawed Paktin, Khalil Ahmad, Mohammad Haroon, Wafiullah Stanikzai, Yama Arab.

Bangladesh Under-19

Ahrar Amin, Ariful Islam, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Rizwan Chowdhury, Md Shahria-Al-Amin, Md Zakaria Islam Shanto, Md. Shihab James, Paevez Rahman Jibon, Sharear Sakib, Wasi Siddiquee, Adil Bin Siddik (Wk), Mohammad Asrafuzzaman Boranno, Shiam Hossain Dipu (Wk), Jishan Alam, Mahfuzur Rahman, Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hasan Emon, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Md Shihab Pahar Sabbir, Md. Rafi Uzzaman, Md. Rohanat Doullah Borson, Tanvir Ahammed.

Sri Lanka Under-19

Hirun Kapurubandara, Shevon Daniel (C), Sineth Jayawardene, Dinura Kalupahana, Malsha Tharupathi, Manula Kularatne, Vishva Lahiru, Hiran Jayasundara (Wk), Duvindu Ranatunga, Garuka Sanketh, Theeraka Ranatunga, Traveen Mathew, Vihas Thevmika, Vishen Halambage, Vishwa Rajapakse.

