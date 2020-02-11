U-19 World Cup 2020: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi headline ICC's team of the tournament

Ravi Bishnoi was the highest wicket-taker of the U-19 World Cup 2020

What's the story?

ICC has announced the best XI of the recently concluded U-19 World Cup 2020. The team comprises of three Indian players, three players from tournament winners Bangladesh, two players from Afghanistan U-19s, two from West Indies, and a player each from Sri Lanka and Canada.

The background

The 2020 U-19 World Cup culminated on Sunday with Bangladesh U-19s edging the Indian side by three wickets to win the final. This marked Bangladesh's first-ever triumph in an ICC tournament. They had reached the finale after eliminating hosts South Africa U-19s and New Zealand U-19s but very few fans gave them a chance to beat Priyam Garg's side. However, Mohammed Parvez Hossain and Akbar Ali defied the odds to inspire Bangladesh U-19s to a memorable win.

The heart of the matter

A recent media release by ICC revealed the cricket experts' best XI from the U-19 tournament. The tournament's leading run-scorer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, opens the innings for this team along with Ibrahim Zadran from Afghanistan. Ravindu Rasantha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Shahadat Hossain feature in the middle-order while Nyeem Young is the team's marquee all-rounder.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali will lead the team along with keeping the wickets while Shafiqullah Ghaffari and Ravi Bishnoi will constitute the spin bowling attack. Kartik Tyagi and Jayden Seales complete the XI, with Akil Kumar from Canada being the 12th man.

ICC U-19 World Cup - Team of the Tournament

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ibrahim Zadran, Ravindu Rasantha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Nyeem Young, Akbar Ali (c and wk), Shafiqullah Ghaffari, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Jayden Seales, Akil Kumar (12th Man)

What's next?

It will be interesting to see which of these players make it to their respective senior national teams as the journey has just started for the youngsters.