2020 U-19 World Cup Final: Bishan Singh Bedi slams Indian team's poor behaviour

Bishan Singh Bedi

Former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi slammed the Indian U-19 team's poor behaviour in the recently concluded U-19 World Cup in South Africa. The Indian youngsters found themselves embroiled in an ugly spat with the Bangladesh side following their three-wicket loss in the final a couple of days ago.

Bedi expressed his disappointment with the overall behaviour of the Indian cricket team and also explained that the Bangladesh players' behaviour should not be their concern.

“You bat, bowl and field badly…happens, but there’s no excuse for behaving badly. The behavior was disgusting and most disgraceful. The innocence of that age was not visible at all.”

“Look, what Bangladesh do is their problem, what our boys do is our problem. You could see that there was an abusive language used.”

Three Bangladesh players, Md. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan, and two Indian players, Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, were found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of ICC's code of conduct. Bishnoi was also charged for his spat with Avishek Das during the final.

ICC General Manager of Cricket, Geoff Allardice commented on the situation, saying:

“The match was hard fought, as you would expect in an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final, but the elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport.

"It is disappointing that Code of Conduct charges needed to be laid after such a closely contested match, but it is important to reinforce the standard of behavior that will be expected of these young players should they transition to senior international cricket.”