U-21 International Cricketers XI

There used to be a time when a player used to debut only in his mid-twenties. Apart from players such as Sachin Tendulkar and Shahid Afridi, very few teenage debutantes have found success in their career. However, time has changed now.

The success of a cricketer is dependent on how much time he is given to succeed at the highest level. Naturally, this has led to a lot of players representing their country at a very young age. Now, with a bigger focus being given to domestic competitions and the rise of franchise-based competitions like IPL, talent recognition has become easier. With the Cricket Boards thinking of two generations at one time - present and the future, it comes as no surprise that we see a lot of teenage boys wearing national colours.

Let us look now have a look at a squad which comprises of teenage sensations from over the world.

#1 Openers: Prithvi Shaw and Washington Sundar

At 18 years of age, Prithvi Shaw has at least two decades of batting to do for India. He has done well in every domestic match that he has played for. He could easily qualify as the best young batsman in World cricket right now.

Washington Sundar made his national debut for India at the age of 18. Having had the experience of opening the innings in TNPL, he can easily complement Prithvi Shaw at the top. It would not be a surprise if Washington opens the bowling too.

1 / 3 NEXT