U.A.E. U-19s vs Scotland U-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 07:30 IST

Can U.A.E. U-19s win the Plate League quarter-final match?
Can U.A.E. U-19s win the Plate League quarter-final match?

The final Plate league quarterfinal match of the U-19 World Cup 2020 will feature a battle between two up-and-coming cricket nations, U.A.E U-19s and Scotland U-19s. Both teams failed to fare well in the first round but they have a chance of ending their campaign on a high with a solid performance in the Plate league.

The match between U.A.E. U-19s and Scotland U-19s will start at 1:30 PM IST with the venue being Potchefstroom's Witrand Cricket Field.

Speaking about their performances in the U-19 World Cup so far, U.A.E U-19s had opened their campaign on a winning note against Canada U-19s. But, they could not continue their momentum in the next two games against Afghanistan U-19s and South Africa U-19s.

On the other hand, Scotland U-19s suffered crushing defeats in all of their group stage matches. First, they lost to Bangladesh U-19s and Pakistan U-19s by 7 wickets each and then Zimbabwe U-19s handed them an eight-wicket loss.

The players who will be the center of attention in Potchefstroom are Sanchit Sharma and Aryan Lakra from U.A.E. Both the players had taken three wickets each against the hosts, South Africa U-19s in the last match. Also, they leaked runs at an economy rate of less than 6. In the batting departments, U.A.E. U-19s will rest their hopes on wicket-keeper batsman Vrijitya Aravind.

From the Scotland U-19s, Kess Sajjad will be the player to watch out for as he had played a knock of 68 runs in the previous match. The all-rounder slammed 3 fours and 4 sixes in that innings. The Scot bowlers will look to improve their bowling performance with Sean Fischer-Keogh being the leader of the attack.

The fans should expect the Asian team to prevail over its European opponents in this encounter.

You can follow ball-by-ball updates from the match here.

Squads

U.A.E. U-19s

Aryan Lakra (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chathiyan Dashan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Osama Hassan, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon.

Scotland U-19s

Angus Guy (c), Daniel Cairns, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Ben Davidson, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Callum Grant, Rory Hanley,  Tom Mackintosh, Durness Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Liam Naylor, Charlie Pee, Kess Sajjad, Uzzair Shah.


Published 28 Jan 2020, 07:30 IST
U19 World Cup 2020 Scotland Cricket UAE Cricket
