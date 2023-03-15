UPW vs RCB, WPL 2023: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy will host a match between the UP Warriorz and the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight in WPL 2023. Both teams met earlier in the season, with the Warriorz registering a comfortable win.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are on the verge of an early elimination from the inaugural Women's Premier League. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit have suffered a defeat in each of the five matches they have played so far. Another loss in the league stage will knock them out of the competition.

The UP Warriorz, on the other hand, hold the third spot in the WPL 2023 points table. The Lucknow-based franchise have played four matches, recording two wins and two defeats.

Ahead of the reverse fixture between the Warriorz and the Royal Challengers, here's a look at the pitch history at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai WPL records & stats

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy has played host to six encounters in the Women's Premier League thus far. UP Warriorz have played two matches on this ground, registering one win and one defeat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore played their previous match at this venue, losing to the Delhi Capitals by six wickets. The pitch at this stadium has become a little slower as the tournament has progressed. Scoring runs will be more challenging than earlier in Navi Mumbai.

Here are some of the top stats from previous games hosted at this venue:

WPL matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 90* - Tahlia McGrath (UPW) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 156

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

As mentioned earlier, the track at this venue has become a little difficult for the batters in recent matches. RCB had to work hard to score 150/4 in the first innings of their match against the Delhi Capitals. Even DC needed 19.4 overs to chase the 151-run target.

Pacers and spinners have achieved equal success in WPL matches at this stadium. Fans should expect an equal contest between bat and ball, with the team that executes their plans well emerging victorious.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last WPL match

Delhi Capitals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the last match hosted at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Ellyse Perry's half-century helped RCB post 150 runs on the board after being 63/3 in the 13th over.

In reply, Alice Capsey's 24-ball 38 and an unbeaten 15-ball 29 from Jess Jonassen helped the Capitals reach 154/4 in 19.4 overs. DC's medium pacer Shikha Pandey was the most successful bowler in the match. She bagged three wickets in her four-over spell.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 150/4 (Ellyse Perry 67*, Shikha Pandey 3/23) lost to Delhi Capitals 154/4 (Alice Capsey 38, Asha Shobana 2/27) by 6 wickets.

