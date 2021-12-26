U19 Asia Cup, India U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

India U19 will square off against Afghanistan U19 in their next game of the U19 Asia Cup on Monday.

India U19 are coming fresh off a loss to arch-rivals Pakistan U19 in their last game. They began the campaign with a 154-run win over UAE U19 but lost their second match to Pakistan U19 by two wickets in a nail-biting contest.

Afghanistan U19, on the other hand, have also managed one win and one loss in two matches. They lost their opening game to Pakistan U19 by four wickets but bounced back by defeating UAE U19 by 140 runs in the second game.

The game has turned into a virtual quarter-final as the winner will advance to the semifinals, while the loser will crash out of the competition.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Details

Match: India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Group A, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 27, 2021, Monday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side, and scoring runs is not easy on this wicket. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day with a 10% chance of precipitation is predicted in Dubai on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to range between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius.

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Probable XIs

India U19

Wicketkeeper-batter Aaradhya Yadav, with 50 runs, bailed out the Indian batting lower down the order in the last game. Meanwhile, opener Harnoor Singh also played a knock of 46 runs against Pakistan U19.

Raj Bawa was the pick of the bowlers for India U19 with four wickets in his account.

Probable XI:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Afghanistan U19

Allah Noor scored a magnificent hundred against UAE U19 in the last match. Meanwhile, their bowling was on fire as Bilal Sami and Khaled Ahmed clinched three wickets each.

Probable XI

Suliman Arabzai, Suliman Safi (C), Allah Noor, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ijaz Ahmad Azad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Nangyalai Khan, Noor Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naveed, Khalel Ahmad

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Match Prediction

Both sides have had a similar run in the tournament so far. While both India U19 and Afghanistan U19 have lost to Pakistan U19, they have defeated UAE U19 by a big margin.

However, Afghanistan U19's batting hasn't been up to the mark so far, and India U19 have a bowling unit to take advantage of their vulnerability.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: India U19 are likely to win this contest.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will India U19 make it to the semis? Yes No 1 votes so far