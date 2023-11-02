U19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

BCCI is all set to host the U19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2023, starting on Friday (November 3) in Guwahati. The final of the competition will be played on Thursday (November 9).

The Junior Cricket Committee has picked four different teams for the campaign. India A, India B, India C, and India D are the four different youth sides that are participating in the tournament.

Madhya Pradesh bowler Saumy Kumar Pandey will lead the India A side. Mumbai left-arm spinner Musheer Khan will captain the India B team. India C will be led by the Baroda all-rounder Priyanshu Moliya with India D being guided by off-spin all-rounder Uday Saharan.

Amingaon Cricket Ground and ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati will host all games of the competition.

Each team plays the other side once in a single round-robin format with the top two sides making it to the grand finale. The third and fourth-placed sides will take on each other in the third-place playoff.

U19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 3, India A vs India B, 9:00 AM

Match 2 - November 3, India C vs India D, 9:00 AM

Match 3 - November 5, India A vs India D, 9:00 AM

Match 4 - November 5, India C vs India B, 9:00 AM

Match 5 - November 7, India A vs India C, 9:00 AM

Match 6 - November 7, India B vs India D, 9:00 AM

Final - November 9, 9:00 AM

3rd Place Playoff - November 9, 9:00 AM

U19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The U19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2023 will not be live-streamed or telecasted in India.

U19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2023: Full Squads

India A:

Saumy Kumar Pandey (C), Arshin Kulkarni (VC), Md. Amaan, Ronit Patel, Kiran Chormale, Madhava Prasad, Sohan Jamale, Nischith Pai, S. A. Yadav, Innesh Mahajan, Sanyog Bhagwath, Raj Limbani, Umar Khan, Ansh Gosai

India B:

Musheer Khan (C), Varun Singh Bhuie (VC), V. S. Karthick Manikandan, Md. Ali, Govind Pai, Digvijay Patil, Andre Siddharth, Vikas Sharma, Sahil Sharma, Yudhajit Guha, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Aaradhya Shukla, Praval Pratap Singh

India C:

Priyanshu Moliya (C), Adarsh Singh (VC), P Vignesh, Sachin Dhas, Pratham Jachak, Kartik, Abhigyan Kundu, Nishanth S, Prem, Yashu Pradhan, Dheeraj Goud, Naman Tiwari, Pratham Maheshwari, Murugan Abhishek

India D:

Uday Saharan (C), Dheeraj Gowda (VC), Lakshya Sherawat, Manan Bhat, Nutun, Vikalp Tiwari, Ashirwad Swain, Sreeraj Pattanaik, Jayanth Goyat, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sahil Parakh, Anurag Kawade, Dhanush Gowda, Deependra Singh