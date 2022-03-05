UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ARBA Sports Services LLC has come up with an exciting concept with the launch of the UAE Friendship Cup 2022. They have started this tournament, which started on March 5, 2022, in association with the Safety Ambassadors Council of Dubai Police.

This competition is a new and unique format that will see Bollywood and cricket stars getting together on the field. There will be four teams in the tournament, namely India Legends, Pakistan Legends, World 11 Legends and Bollywood Kings.

The event will feature retired players from all around the world and Bollywood stars competing against each other. The matches will be played in a single round-robin format, and will be held over three days.

All games will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Match Schedule and Timings

Saturday, March 5

India Legends v World Legends 11, 6:30 PM

Bollywood Kings v Pakistan Legends, 8:15 PM.

Sunday, March 6

India Legends v Bollywood Kings, 6:30 PM

World Legends 11 v Pakistan Legends, 8:15 PM

Bollywood Kings v World Legends 11, 10:10 PM.

Monday, March 7

India Legends v Pakistan Legends, 6:30 PM

Final, 8:15 PM.

UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Squads

India Legends

Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Vinod Kambli, W V Raman, Ajay Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan, Nikhil Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Singh, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif (subject to availability), Irfan Pathan (subject to availability).

Pakistan Legends

Imran Nazeer, Salman Butt, Mohammad Yousuf, Yasir Hameed, Rana Naveed, Mohammad Irfan, Raza Hasan, Taufeeq Umar, Rahat Ali, Zulfiqar Babar, Abdur Rehman.

World 11 Legends

Abdur Razzak, Shahriar Nafees, Dollar Mahmud, Jupiter Ghosh, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Kapugedara, John Simpson, Samiullah Shenwari, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ashraf Sharafuddin, Graeme Cremer, Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura.

Bollywood Kings

Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Aftab Shivdasani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boby Deol, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Saqib Saleem, Kunal Khemu, Sharad Kelkar, Vatsal Seth, Apoorva Lakhia, Varun Badola, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Kabir Sadanand, Raja Bherwani, Tushar Jalota, Sahil Chaudhary.

UAE Friendship Cup 2022: Live Stream

The UAE Friendship Cup 2022 will be streamed live in India on Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav