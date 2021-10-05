UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details 

The UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 5th October at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

The Emirates Cricket Board will host the tournament, featuring five teams, including hosts the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Ireland.

With the T20 World Cup nearing, this tournament is an excellent platform for these sides to prepare for the mega-event. The tournament will be held across a seven-match T20 series, with the UAE competing in three T20 matches against Ireland and one against Namibia. Scotland will face Papua New Guinea and Namibia in two T20Is, whereas Papua New Guinea and Namibia will meet each other once during the competition.

All matches will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Tuesday, October 5

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia, 10:30 AM

Thursday, October 7

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland, 10:30 AM

Friday, October 8

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland, 10:30 AM

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, 3:00 PM

Saturday, October 9

Scotland vs Namibia, 10:30 AM

Sunday, October 10

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland, 10:30 AM

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, 3:00 PM

UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Live Streaming Details

The UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The tournament will also be streamed live on Sony Liv and Jio TV.

UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Squads

UAE

Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Boota, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Waseem Muhammad, Akif Raja, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France, Michiel du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Simon Atai, Sese Bau, Jason Kila, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Gaudi Toka, Tony Ura, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga, Jack Gardner, Hiri Hiri

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andy McBrine

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer, Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Ollie Hairs, Michael Leask

