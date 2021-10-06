UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Match 2, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ireland square off on Thursday in the second game of the UAE Summer T20 Bash. The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai will host this exciting contest.

UAE faced Namibia in the first game of the competition, where they suffered a loss. The hosts will take on Ireland in their next fixture and need to be on their toes to come out on top.

After electing to bowl first, UAE didn’t have the best of starts in the first game as the Namibian side posted 159 on the board. Zahoor Khan starred with the ball, picking up four wickets. The batters failed to chase down the total as they only managed to score 142, losing nine wickets. Waseem Muhammad top-scored with 39. Everyone has to fire in unison in their upcoming game against Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the competition. The Irish side suffered a loss to Scotland in a warm-up game and will be looking to kick off the tournament with a win.

After being asked to bat first, the Irish side posted 176 on the board, thanks to some healthy contributions from the lower-order batters. The top-order batters failed miserably, but their contributions down the order helped them post a competitive total. The bowlers failed to defend the total as the Scottish side chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

Match Details

Match: United Arab Emirates (UAE) vs Ireland, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: October 7th 2021, Thursday, 11.00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Weather Report

Temperatures in Dubai on Thursday are expected to range between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is a two-paced wicket. It has an odd ball turn with the spinners enjoying bowling on this surface. Once set, the batters can hit through the line.

Predicted Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates

After losing the first game of the competition, the hosts need to bounce back. Zahoor Khan starred with the ball, but the other bowlers need to be at their best. The batters did a good job but need to be consistent to go all the way in the competition. Expect them to field the same XI that featured against Namibia.

Predicted XI: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan

Ireland

The Irish side lost their warm-up match against Scotland. The batting-heavy side will rely on their top-order batters to come out good, with the bowlers chipping in with wickets.

Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little

Match Prediction

The UAE lost their opening game of the competition against Namibia. Meanwhile, despite losing their warm-up game against Scotland, Ireland look a well-balanced side. They have the experience of playing at the highest level, and it will be crucial while facing UAE. The Irish side should come out on top against UAE.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee