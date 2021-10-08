UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Match 5, Scotland vs Namibia - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Scotland and Namibia will square off in the fifth match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Saturday.

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective openers. Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by eight wickets, mainly due to their bowlers, who did a good job of restricting PNG to 154/5. The batters then chased down the total with 13 balls to spare, with George Munsey scoring a fifty.

Namibia, meanwhile, scored 159 in their opener against UAE, with Craig Williams smashing a fifty. The bowlers then restricted the hosts to 142/9 in their 20 overs. Jan Frylinck dismantled the UAE batting lineup as he picked up six wickets in his four overs.

Match Details:

Match: Scotland vs Namibia, 5th T20I, UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021

Date and Time: October 9th 2021, Saturday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Weather Report

Temperatures in Dubai will be on the higher side, ranging between 28 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is good for batting. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, allowing the batters to score quickly. The bowlers will need to stay consistent with their line and length if they are to enjoy any success.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland

Scotland's bowlers did a fine job of restricting PNG to a low total in their last game. Hamza Tahir picked up two wickets, while the rest of the bowlers chipped in.

George Munsey, opening the batting, scored a fifty and was well supported by Richie Berrington. Considering the performance they showcased in their tournament opener, Scotland are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

Predicted XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

Namibia

Jan Frylinck wreaked havoc with the ball against UAE as he picked up six wickets for only 24 runs. With the bat, Craig Williams stepped up and smashed 57 but he will need support from the batters against a strong Scottish bowling unit.

Namibia are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination either.

Predicted XI: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz

Match Prediction

This promises to be a cracking contest between two sides high on confidence. Scotland look more balanced on paper and should be able to come out on top as long as they put in a decent performance.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

