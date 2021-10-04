UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021: Warm-up match, Scotland vs Ireland - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Scotland are set to lock horns in their only warm-up match of the Summer T20 Bash 2021 on Tuesday, October 5. It will take place at the ICC Academy Ground 2, Dubai.

Scotland, led by Kyle Coetzer, will go into the game on the back of a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series. They started the series with a seven-run win in Edinburgh after posting 141 for six on the back of Richie Berrington’s 82.

Thereafter, Safyaan Sharif picked up four wickets to restrict Zimbabwe to 134. However, Scotland failed to show the same amount of consistency and lost the next two games to concede the series. Berrington was the leading run-scorer of the series with 168 runs.

Ireland, led by Andy Balbirnie, must be high on confidence after they won the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe 3-2. After losing the first game by a mere three runs, Ireland made an incredible comeback as they won the next three matches of the series.

Ireland also got themselves in a good position to beat Zimbabwe in the final T20I in Bready as they restricted their opposition out for 124. But their batters failed to make an impact as Ireland ended with 119 runs and lost the encounter by five runs.

Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Ireland, Warm-up match, Summer T20 Bash 2021

Date: 5th October 2021, Tuesday

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground 2, Dubai

Weather Report

Conditions will be sunny with temperatures around the 37-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is expected to be a bit on the slower side. Batters may have to work a tad hard to get the measure of the conditions. Chasing should be the way forward for the teams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland

Matthew Cross, Kyle Coetzer and Richie Berrington are in impressive form with the bat in hand. George Munsey can also hit the ball a country mile. Michael Leask and Mark Watt are decent with their bowling. Calum MacLeod also has plenty of experience under his belt.

Predicted XI:

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir.

Ireland

Paul Stirling was in stupendous form against Zimbabwe. The onus will again be on him to take Ireland off to a flying start. Andy Balbirnie provides much-needed stability to their batting. Mark Adair has been a genuine wicket-taker for them and he needs to perform.

Predicted XI:

Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

Match Prediction

Apart from beating Zimbabwe, Ireland also did a great job against South Africa. They are the firm favorites to win the upcoming contest.

TV and live-streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Diptanil Roy