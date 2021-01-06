Where can you watch the UAE vs Ireland ODI series?

Ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Afghanistan, the Ireland cricket team will play four ODI matches against the United Arab Emirates. These four games will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The ODI matches between the UAE side and the Ireland cricket team will take place on January 8th, 10th, 12th, and 14th. The Irish team recorded a 7-wicket win against the world champions England in their previous ODI. They will be keen to continue in the same vein against the United Arab Emirates.

As mentioned earlier, this series will work as a warm-up for the Ireland cricket team. Andy Balbirnie's men will lock horns with Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League soon.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates will look forward to improving their record in the 50-over format. It is pertinent to note the UAE has never defeated the Ireland cricket team in an ODI match.

There have been six matches between Ireland and the UAE so far, where the Irish team has emerged victorious all six times. The two nations battled each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in 2018, where the Ireland cricket team crushed their rivals by 226 runs.

Still, the upcoming series between the UAE and the Ireland teams promises to be closely-contested because the United Arab Emirates cricketers played cricket in the D10 and D20 tournaments at home.

Eurosport to telecast UAE vs Ireland ODI series live in India

All the matches between the two sides will begin at 9:30 AM Local Time (11:00 AM IST). Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this series.

UK and Republic of Ireland - Premier Sports

UAE - Etisalat

India - Eurosport

USA and Canada - Willow TV

Live Streaming - YouTube