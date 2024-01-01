UAE vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third T20I between UAE and Afghanistan will be played on January 2 at The Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With the series all square at 1-1, it's a winner-takes-it-all decider.

Afghanistan were clinical in the opening game of the series to take an early lead. Hosts UAE bounced back in the second game to level the series and force it to a decider. It was a close-fought contest and UAE emerged victorious by 11 runs to keep the series alive.

Batting first, skipper Muhammad Waseem (53) and Aryan Lakra (63*) gave UAE a solid start but the other batters faltered as they managed to score 166 at the end of their innings. Afghanistan picked up seven wickets in total, with Azmatullah Omarzai and Qais Ahmad finishing with two each.

In reply, the Afghans kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Nabi kept them in the chase and scored a 27-ball 47 but it wasn’t enough as they got knocked over on 155 to lose the game by 11 runs. Muhammad Jawadullah and Ali Naseer grabbed four wickets apiece to help the UAE defend the total successfully.

UAE displayed a solid all-round performance in the second T20I and will be hoping to emulate the same in the decider. The Afghan batters will have to adapt to the conditions if they are to get back to winning ways and clinch the series. All in all, the fans can expect a cracking contest on Tuesday.

UAE vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023

Date and Time: January 2 2024, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

UAE vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

UAE and Afghanistan have faced each other 11 times in the shortest format. UAE have won only thrice whereas the Afghans have emerged victorious on 11 occasions.

Matches played: 11

UAE won: 3

Afghanistan won: 8

UAE vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium offers plenty of assistance to the spinners. There will be some swing on offer in the initial period. But there will a considerable amount of spin and adapting to the conditions will be crucial for the batters.

UAE vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sharjah on Tuesday is expected to hover between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. There is a 5% chance of rain predicted on the matchday.

UAE vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

UAE

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Tanish Suri (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Akif Raja, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

UAE vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

The Afghans will be looking bring out their A-game on Tuesday whereas UAE will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum and clinch the series.

Afghanistan seem to have a well-balanced unit and are expected to come out on top in the decider.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this clash.

UAE vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Rahmanullah Gurbaz to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes