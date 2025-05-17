UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20I records

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host a two-match T20I series between UAE and Bangladesh, starting on May 17. The two matches will happen on May 17 and 19, with the start time being 8.30pm IST (7pm Local Time).

Ad

UAE are reportedly in the race to host the Asia Cup later this year. Hence, this series will help Bangladesh get adjusted to the conditions in UAE if the mega event happens in the Gulf nation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Also, this series gives UAE an opportunity to play against a higher-ranked team before the Asia Cup. Before the toss happens in Sharjah, here's a quick glance at the iconic venue's pitch history and T20I records.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20I records

This match marks the return of T20I cricket to Sharjah for the first time since March 2024. The last T20I at this venue happened on March 18, 2024, where Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 57 runs.

Ad

Here are some important stats to know from the previous T20I matches hosted by Sharjah:

T20I matches played: 38

Won by teams batting first: 23

Won by teams batting second: 15

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs Zimbabwe, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shenwari (AFG) vs Kenya, 2013

Highest team total: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2016

Lowest team total: 38 - Hong Kong vs Pakistan, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 179/6 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2022

Ad

Average first innings score: 151.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Sharjah before Muhammad Waseem and Litton Das walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch is slow in Sharjah, favoring the medium pacers and spin bowlers.

Although the boundaries are not that big, teams have failed to touch the 220-run mark in T20Is at this venue so far. Anything around 170-180 should be a great score while batting first.

Ad

Sharjah Cricket Stadium last T20I

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 57 runs in the previous T20I held at this stadium. Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 72-run knock guided Afghanistan to 155/7 in 20 overs, and in response, Ireland lost all their wickets for just 98 runs.

Ad

The batters whacked nine sixes in the two innings of that T20I game. Medium-fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai bagged a four-wicket haul for Afghanistan. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Afghanistan 155/7 (Ibrahim Zadran 72*, Gareth Delany 1/5) beat Ireland 98 (Curtis Campher 23, Azmatullah Omarzai 4/9) by 57 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️