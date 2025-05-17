UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 T20I series: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20I records

Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host a two-match T20I series between UAE and Bangladesh, starting on May 17. The two matches will happen on May 17 and 19, with the start time being 8.30pm IST (7pm Local Time).
UAE are reportedly in the race to host the Asia Cup later this year. Hence, this series will help Bangladesh get adjusted to the conditions in UAE if the mega event happens in the Gulf nation.
Also, this series gives UAE an opportunity to play against a higher-ranked team before the Asia Cup. Before the toss happens in Sharjah, here's a quick glance at the iconic venue's pitch history and T20I records.
Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20I records
This match marks the return of T20I cricket to Sharjah for the first time since March 2024. The last T20I at this venue happened on March 18, 2024, where Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 57 runs.
Here are some important stats to know from the previous T20I matches hosted by Sharjah:
T20I matches played: 38
Won by teams batting first: 23
Won by teams batting second: 15
Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs Zimbabwe, 2016
Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shenwari (AFG) vs Kenya, 2013
Highest team total: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2016
Lowest team total: 38 - Hong Kong vs Pakistan, 2022
Highest successful run-chase: 179/6 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2022
Average first innings score: 151.
Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report
The pitch report will be live from Sharjah before Muhammad Waseem and Litton Das walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch is slow in Sharjah, favoring the medium pacers and spin bowlers.
Although the boundaries are not that big, teams have failed to touch the 220-run mark in T20Is at this venue so far. Anything around 170-180 should be a great score while batting first.
Sharjah Cricket Stadium last T20I
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 57 runs in the previous T20I held at this stadium. Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 72-run knock guided Afghanistan to 155/7 in 20 overs, and in response, Ireland lost all their wickets for just 98 runs.
The batters whacked nine sixes in the two innings of that T20I game. Medium-fast bowler Azmatullah Omarzai bagged a four-wicket haul for Afghanistan. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: Afghanistan 155/7 (Ibrahim Zadran 72*, Gareth Delany 1/5) beat Ireland 98 (Curtis Campher 23, Azmatullah Omarzai 4/9) by 57 runs.
