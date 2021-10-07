UAE vs IRE Prediction: Who will win UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, Match 2?

The United Arab Emirates square off against Ireland in the second match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021. The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai will host this exciting contest.

The first match of the competition saw Namibia defeat UAE. UAE skipper Ahmed Raza won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Namibian side started nicely with the bat as Craig Williams, coming in at three, scored a fifty.

Zahoor Khan, with his right-arm medium pace, picked up four wickets, giving away 29 runs in his four overs. Waseem Muhammad picked up two wickets to restrict the Namibian side to 159.

Chasing 160, the opening batters struggled as they managed to score only 23 runs in the powerplay, losing one wicket. Waseem Muhammad top-scored with 39 but there weren’t healthy contributions from the lower order as they managed to score only 142 in their 20 overs, losing nine wickets.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back in the second game with a better performance in their next fixture.

The Irish side will play their first game of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021. They played a game against Scotland recently, which was a warm-up match. The lower-order batters contributed as they posted 176 on the board after being asked to bat first. Harry Tector (38), Curtis Campher (35), and Neil Rock (32) helped them put a competitive total on the board.

The Irish bowlers then failed to pick up wickets as the Scottish side chased down the total with 13 balls to spare. Craig Wallace and Michael Leask remained unbeaten to win the game by 5 wickets. Ben White picked up two wickets for the Irish side. The bowlers were expensive and need to put in a much-improved performance in their opening game of the competition.

Can Ireland start the competition on a winning note or will the UAE side bounce back?

It remains to be seen whether the UAE side will be able to turn the tables around. They need to be at their absolute best to change their fortunes. Ireland look a well-balanced side and despite losing the warm-up game, they will be eager to kick off the tournament on a winning note.

Prediction: Ireland to win the match

Edited by Parimal Dagdee