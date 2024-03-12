UAE vs Scotland, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second T20I between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Scotland will be played on Wednesday, March 13. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be hosting this encounter.

UAE displayed a solid all-round performance in the first T20I to take an early lead in the three-match series. They elected to bowl first and did a fine job of restricting the Scottish side to 147/8. George Munsey was the lone fighter for the visitors, scoring 75 off 49 balls.

Junaid Siddique bowled beautifully for UAE and registered figures of 4/14 in his four overs. Aayan Khan and Basil Hameed also chipped in with a couple of scalps each.

In reply, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front. He scored an unbeaten 68 off 43 balls at the top of the order which helped his side chase down the total in 17.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Scotland’s batters faltered in the first T20I and will need to pull up their socks and put in a much-improved performance in the second game to keep the series alive. UAE, meanwhile, will look to repeat the same performance and wrap up the series on Wednesday itself.

UAE vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Scotland, 2nd T20I, Scotland tour of UAE, 2024

Date and Time: March 13, 2024, 9 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs Scotland Head-to-Head

It’s even-stevens as far as the head-to-head record between UAE and Scotland is considered. The two sides have won two games each in their four meetings in the shortest format so far.

Total matches played: 4

UAE won: 2

Scotland won: 2

UAE vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on. The seamers may get some early assistance from the deck but it becomes good to bat on as the game progresses. Expect the sides to bowl first on winning the toss.

UAE vs Scotland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai on Wednesday is expected to hover between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on matchday.

UAE vs Scotland Probable XIs

UAE

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Tanish Suri (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Chopra, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zuhaib Zubair, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja

Scotland

Probable XI

George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Gavin Main/Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif

UAE vs Scotland Match Prediction

A solid effort in the first T20I helped UAE get an early lead in the series. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum whereas Scotland will be hoping to bring out their A-game and keep the series alive on Wednesday.

UAE have the home advantage and are expected to wrap up the series on Wednesday.

Prediction: UAE to win this contest.

UAE vs Scotland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

