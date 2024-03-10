UAE vs Scotland T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is all set to host the Scotland team in a three-match T20I series, starting on March 11, Monday. Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host all three matches of the campaign.

Muhammad Waseem will lead the UAE team while Richie Berrington captaining the Scottish side. Both these sides locked horns previously in two T20Is in Dubai. UAE thumped Scotland by nine runs at the ICC Academy in 2016 while Scotland secured a 90-run win at DIS in 2019 in the other encounter.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Cricket Scotland Head of Performance Steve Snell said:

“This tour is a great opportunity for our players to go out and compete in a variety of formats, and the selection has been about trying to find a balance, firstly between producing our strongest possible performances in the first round of CWCL2 matches, and secondly on having an eye on future demands."

He added:

“It’s no secret that the Men’s squad haven’t had any matches for nearly six months, so we must give as many people as possible an opportunity to play some cricket, whilst remaining competitive on the field. These squads allow several players to show what they can do, as we look ahead towards the T20 World Cup in the summer.”

UAE vs Scotland T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 11, Monday

Match 1 - UAE vs Scotland, 9:30 PM

March 13, Wednesday

Match 2 - UAE vs Scotland, 9:30 PM

March 14, Thursday

March 3 - UAE vs Scotland, 9:30 PM

UAE vs Scotland T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will livestream the three-match T20I series between UAE and Scotland. However, there is no live telecast of the series for fans in India.

UAE vs Scotland T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

UAE

Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Khalid Shah, Mayank Chowdary, Muhammad Waseem (c), Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Hazrat Luqman, Muhammad Zuhaib, Nilansh Keswani, Samal Udawaththa, Ashwanth Valthapa (wk), Tanish Suri (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Akif Raja, Ayman Ahamed, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan

Scotland

Andrew Umeed, George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Bradley Currie, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, James Dickinson, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif

