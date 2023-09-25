UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Namibia Women are all set to tour the UAE for a six-match T20I series. The series starts on September 26 in Dubai. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the first game of the series.

The UAE Women recently competed in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023. They had a stellar outing as they lifted the trophy by beating the Thailand Women in the final.

The likes of Chaya Mughal, Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage have a decent amount of experience under their belt and will play a key role for the UAE Women in their home series against the Namibia Women.

The Namibia Women, on the other hand, participated in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series at home in May this year. They reached the final but failed to hold their nerves as they lost to the Uganda Women in a thriller of a contest. They will be looking to step up on their tour of the United Arab Emirates.

Adri van der Merwe had a very good tournament with the bat, finishing as the highest run-scorer for her side. She, along with Irene van Zyl, Yasmeen Khan and Sune Wittmann, will play a crucial role for the visitors on the UAE tour, starting on Tuesday.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 1st T20I, Namibia Women tour of UAE 2023

Date and Time: September 26 2023, Tuesday, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium looks to be a well-balanced one. The batters may find it a bit difficult to bat early on in their innings but once they adapt to the conditions, they can start playing their strokes freely.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to range between 29 and 41 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Probable XI

Esha Rohit Oza, Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Avanee Patil, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Suraksha Kotte

Namibia Women

Probable XI

Sune Wittmann, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Jurriene Diergaardt, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl (c), Victoria Hamunyela, Mekelaye Mwatile

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Match Prediction

The in-form UAE Women will be high on confidence heading into this series and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Prediction: UAE Women to win this contest.

Poll : Chaya Mughal to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes