UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third T20I match of the three-match ODI series between UAE Women and Namibia Women is slated to take place on September 29 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the series currently level at 1-1, both sides would be jostling to get ahead of each other.

UAE Women won the first T20I match but bowed down to the visitors in the second T20I match in a one-sided affair. Skipper Esha Oza along with Theertha Satiosh chipped in with decent scores of 25 and 24, respectively to help the team post 110 runs.

In response, Namibia Women chased down the target quite comfortably, with nine wickets in hand. Yasmeen Khan remained unbeaten on 62 off just 57 balls and was adjudged Player of the Match.

The win will give Namibia Women some much-needed confidence and will look to continue their momentum to take home the series.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: September 29, Friday, 11.30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Pitch Report

The deck at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium generally has a tendency to be on the slower side. The wicket is mostly dry and flat, which makes it ideal for run-scoring during the early stages of the game. However, the surface can break up later on which can bring the slower bowlers into the equation.

As per previous T20I records at this venue, the average first innings score is somewhere around 146, Moreover, the teams have only been able to breach the 150-run mark on 23 out of 90 instances.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Report

The weather on Friday is expected to remain bright and sunny throughout the majority of the day with clear skies. We can expect the temperatures to hover around the higher side, ranging between 37 and 29 degrees Celsius. Besides, the humidity rate is anticipated to be around 54 percent with no chance of rain threat.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Predicted Xl

UAE Women

Probable Xl

Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, and Avanee Patil.

Namibia Women

Probable Xl

Bianca Manuel, Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl (c), Jurriene Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Naomi Benjamin, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Yasmeen Khan, and Saima Tuhadeleni

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Prediction

The series is nicely poised at 1-1. UAE Women managed to register their maiden T20I victory against the visitors on Tuesday. But Namibia Women displayed great fighting spirit and bounced back with a win in the second T20I. Both teams have so far been at the top of their game in the ongoing T20I series. Hence an obvious winner is fairly difficult to ascertain.

However, given Namibia Women’s track record of 3-1 against UAE Women in T20I, the visitors may have a slim upper hand.

Prediction: Namibia Women to win the match.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: N/A