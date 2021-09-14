Uganda T20I Tri-Series: Match 8, Uganda vs Kenya - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

We are in the business end of the Uganda T20I Tri-Series and it will be Uganda taking on Kenya in the penultimate league stage fixture on Wednesday, September 15 at Entebbe Oval.

Kenya have had a fabulous run in this series. They have won three games out of their four fixtures, with one game being abandoned due to rain. After no play was possible in the curtain-raiser, Kenya got the better of Uganda in the second game of the series.

They followed the 22-run win over Uganda with a thumping 8-wicket win over Nigeria, a side which was no match for the prowess that Kenya possessed. In their previous game against Nigeria, the Kenyans secured a comfortable 61-run win to retain their spot at the top of the points table.

Uganda, on the other hand, has not been able to get the better of Kenya so far. They will face the Kenyans in the final of the series and will be looking to snare a win here in order to gain a psychological advantage going into the trophy match.

They have won two encounters, both of which were against Nigeria. The first victory was an 8-wicket result and they followed it up with a 56-run win. Uganda will be coming into this contest on the back of a win and will look to get a positive result against Kenya, who will be playing their second encounter of the day and might be fatigued.

Match Details

Match: Uganda vs Kenya, Uganda T20I Tri-Series 2021 (Match 8)

Date: September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Entebbe Oval, Entebbe

Weather Forecast

Conditions will be hot and sunny at Entebbe Oval, with temperatures hovering around the 25 degree Celsius mark. High humidity will make the conditions seem hotter, while fans can expect a full game as there is a low chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The track has been a decent one for the batsmen as well as the fast bowlers, who can extract some purchase early on. The top order batsmen will look to settle in and get a big score under their belt. The side batting first will look to post a total of around the 150-run mark.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Uganda: Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Frank Akankwasa, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Fred Achelam (wk), Henry Ssenyodo, Charles Waiswa.

Kenya: Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Rushab Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Shem Ngoche (c), Nehemiah Odhiambo, Dominic Wesonga, Emmanuel Bundi, Vraj Patel, Peter Langat.

Uganda vs Kenya Match Prediction

Kenya have been unstoppable in this series and are expected to continue their winning streak with a win over the hosts in this fixture.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

