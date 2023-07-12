Uganda tour of Namibia ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

As of now, Namibia has taken full control of the Uganda Tour of Namibia series, for they have outdone Uganda completely on their home turf in the four T20 matches that they have played so far. From July 11, 2023, the ODI series is going to commence at the same United Cricket Ground Windhoek from 1:00 pm IST.

Namibia will be fully confident as they go into the ODI series because already they have the momentum from the T20 series. On the other hand, Uganda will be desperate enough to make a comeback and make something out of this otherwise dismal tour.

Uganda Tour of Namibia ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, July 11

1st unofficial ODI – Namibia vs Uganda, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, 01:00 pm IST

Thursday, July 13

2nd unofficial ODI - Namibia vs Uganda, United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, 01:00 pm IST

Uganda Tour of Namibia ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ODI matches of the Uganda Tour of Namibia will not be broadcasted live on TV in India. Fans in India can watch the matches through live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Uganda Tour of Namibia ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Here are the full squads of Uganda & Namibia for the ODI Series:

Namibia

Nikolaas Davin, Shaun Fouche, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Zane Green, Lohandre Louwrens, Gerhard Janse van Rensburg, Jack Brussell, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Pascal Murungi, Ronald Lutaaya, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Charles Waiswa, Cyrus Kakuru, Robinson Obuya, Juma Miyagi, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassan, Frank Nsubuga, Joseph Baguma, Pius Olaka.

