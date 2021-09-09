Uganda Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2021: Full schedule, squads, live streaming & match timings

The Uganda Tri-Nation T20I Series will be played in Uganda, with Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda taking part in the series. Entebbe Cricket Oval will host all matches of the series that starts on September 10.

This series will act as a preparatory event ahead of the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, which is going to take place in October and November this year. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, where each team will play the other team thrice.

The top two sides at the end of the league stage will play the grand finale on September 16.

Uganda Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

September 10, Friday

Uganda vs Kenya, 12:30 PM

Uganda vs Kenya, 4:30 PM

September 11, Saturday

Kenya vs Nigeria, 12:30 PM

Uganda vs Nigeria, 4:30 PM

September 13, Monday

Uganda vs Nigeria, 12:30 PM

Kenya vs Nigeria, 4:30 PM

September 15, Wednesday

Kenya vs Nigeria, 12:30 PM

Uganda vs Kenya, 4:30 PM

September 16, Thursday

Uganda vs Nigeria, 12:30 PM

Final, 4:30 PM

Uganda Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the series will be streamed live on Uganda's Cricket Association YouTube channel.

Uganda Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021: Squads

Kenya

Shem Ngoche (c), Zahid Abbas, Emmanuel Bundi, Mohammed Kalyan, Irfan Karim (wk), Peter Langat, Brian Likavu (wk), Alex Obanda, Eugene Ochieng, Nelson Odhiambo, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Steve Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Rushab Patel, Vraj Patel, Gurdeep Singh, Dominic Wesonga

Nigeria

Abiola Ayannaike (c), Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, Peter Aho, Daniel Ajekun, Odion Isesele, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Isaac Okpe, Sylvester Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Sulaimon Runsewe, Mohameed Taiw,o Prosper Useni, Mustapha Yusuf

Uganda

Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Richard Agamiire, Frank Akankwasa, Bilal Hassan, Saud Islam, Jonathan Kizza, Cosmas Kyewuta, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Gerald Mubiru, Dinesh Nakrani, Harsh Panchal, Ronak Patel, Arnold Otwani (wk), Riazat Ali Shah, Jonathan Ssebanja, Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Shahzad Ukani, Kenneth Waiswa, Charles Waiswa

