×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Umesh Yadav: From a fringe player to match-winning Test bowler

saul.kamionsky
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
72   //    16 Oct 2018, 15:51 IST

Umesh Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket in the 2018 Test Series against the West Indies
Umesh Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket in the 2018 Test Series against the West Indies

After warming the Indian dugout for nine months, fast bowler Umesh Yadav's remarkable persistence and patience was rewarded on Sunday (14 October 2018) when he claimed a maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The Nagpur-born paceman returned overall match figures of 10/133 to spearhead India to a series sweep against the West Indies with a win inside three days in the second Test.

Yet in India's two previous Test series - away to South Africa and England - Yadav was unable to pencil his name in the playing eleven and was rendered a mere drinks carrier. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were clearly rated higher than him in Indian head coach Ravi Shastri's estimation.

However, following injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, Yadav was suddenly elevated to the top of the Indian-fast-bowling pecking order and he certainly shone in this position he suddenly found himself occupying. In his 40th Test match he achieved his best ever bowling figures and Shastri may now be wondering what could have been if Yadav was constantly in the side for the country's two previous Test series defeats.

Yadav's impressive return to the Test side is a testament to his patience. He did not allow himself to get despondent due to his lack of playing time. Instead, he used his ample spare time to hone his red-ball cricket skills and when his country called again he showed his immense talent.

After Shardul Thakur pulled a hamstring in only his second over of West Indies' first innings, Yadav's workload was greatly increased as he was the only paceman in India's playing eleven. However, like a taxi in his boiling car continues to take passengers to their required destinations, Yadav continued to take wickets under a boiling Indian sun.

This impeccable persistence by Yadav has now shown the Indian think-tank that they may have underestimated his value in the past.

Even Indian captain Virat Kohli echoed the view that Yadav is a very underrated cricketer. "Not many people realise but he is a very, very talented bowler. He can bowl you unplayable deliveries every now and then," Kohli said.

Yadav's renaissance probably began the moment he was recruited by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 Indian Premier League player auction. This would have given him a new lease on life after plying his trade at Kolkata Knight Riders for four seasons. He would have felt wanted again.

And Yadav went on to take 20 wickets - his best ever IPL haul - in his maiden campaign for RCB and he has certainly maintained that prolific form to torment the West Indies.

And as long as he continues this prolific wicket-taking form, it is safe to say that Yadav will be the one receiving the drinks for India's next few Test matches.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Umesh Yadav Test cricket
saul.kamionsky
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports fanatic and aspiring sports journalist
India vs WI: Shardul Thakur's loss was Umesh Yadav's gain
RELATED STORY
Contrasting Tales of KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav hit India’s...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, Second Test: 5 things that you...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Career best bowling figures for Umesh Yadav
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Record book
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons behind Team India's resounding win against the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: 5 things we learnt...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, 2nd Test: Who Said What
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, Second Test: 3 things you may have...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us