Umesh Yadav: From a fringe player to match-winning Test bowler

Umesh Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket in the 2018 Test Series against the West Indies

After warming the Indian dugout for nine months, fast bowler Umesh Yadav's remarkable persistence and patience was rewarded on Sunday (14 October 2018) when he claimed a maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The Nagpur-born paceman returned overall match figures of 10/133 to spearhead India to a series sweep against the West Indies with a win inside three days in the second Test.

Yet in India's two previous Test series - away to South Africa and England - Yadav was unable to pencil his name in the playing eleven and was rendered a mere drinks carrier. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were clearly rated higher than him in Indian head coach Ravi Shastri's estimation.

However, following injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, Yadav was suddenly elevated to the top of the Indian-fast-bowling pecking order and he certainly shone in this position he suddenly found himself occupying. In his 40th Test match he achieved his best ever bowling figures and Shastri may now be wondering what could have been if Yadav was constantly in the side for the country's two previous Test series defeats.

Yadav's impressive return to the Test side is a testament to his patience. He did not allow himself to get despondent due to his lack of playing time. Instead, he used his ample spare time to hone his red-ball cricket skills and when his country called again he showed his immense talent.

After Shardul Thakur pulled a hamstring in only his second over of West Indies' first innings, Yadav's workload was greatly increased as he was the only paceman in India's playing eleven. However, like a taxi in his boiling car continues to take passengers to their required destinations, Yadav continued to take wickets under a boiling Indian sun.

This impeccable persistence by Yadav has now shown the Indian think-tank that they may have underestimated his value in the past.

Even Indian captain Virat Kohli echoed the view that Yadav is a very underrated cricketer. "Not many people realise but he is a very, very talented bowler. He can bowl you unplayable deliveries every now and then," Kohli said.

Yadav's renaissance probably began the moment he was recruited by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 Indian Premier League player auction. This would have given him a new lease on life after plying his trade at Kolkata Knight Riders for four seasons. He would have felt wanted again.

And Yadav went on to take 20 wickets - his best ever IPL haul - in his maiden campaign for RCB and he has certainly maintained that prolific form to torment the West Indies.

And as long as he continues this prolific wicket-taking form, it is safe to say that Yadav will be the one receiving the drinks for India's next few Test matches.