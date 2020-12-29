Umesh Yadav injury update: Speedster suffers calf muscle injury, doubtful for next Test

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav will not play any further role in the ongoing second Test against Australia. It is now doubtful if the player will feature in the next game in the four-match series as well.

Yadav has suffered a calf muscle injury, according to BCCI sources. He had hobbled off the field after suffering the injury during the third day of the Boxing Day Test and had been immediately taken for scans.

Umesh Yadav was in the middle of a fine spell when he experienced pain in his left leg and called for immediate medical attention. He later limped back to the dressing room.

"Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now," the BCCI media team had said in a statement.

BCCI sources later indicated to the PTI that Umesh is not only doubtful for the remainder of the ongoing Test but also for the next Test to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Umesh is unlikely to take the field in this match and also looks doubtful for the next Test," a BCCI source said.

Umesh Yadav's injury further worsens India's bowling woes

Umesh Yadav dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery in only his second over earlier in the Test and debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed what was the eighth over of the innings.

India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. The latest injury will add to the visiting team's woes in the four-match Test series.

Currently, Navdeep Saini is India's only pacer on the bench. Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan have also stayed back with the team as nets bowlers, but they are not proven players in red-ball cricket. The mandatory 14-day quarantine Down Under means that flying in a replacement will not improve the situation.