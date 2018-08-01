Unbeatable ODI XI of All Time

1992 World Cup Captains

Over the years, cricket has evolved a lot. More specifically when it comes to ODI cricket. Nowadays, ODIs are played like an extended version of T20 cricket. Initially, when ODIs started, they were viewed as mini Test matches. ODI cricket has now become a batsmen's game. Scores of 300+ are consistently being scored and chased down. This has to do a lot with field restrictions, pitch conditions, bat sizes, two new balls, the player's mindset and more.

Here, we look at the players who have revolutionized the ODI game and mastered it. These are the legends of the game and probably the best World XI who have gone on to leave a mark on this beautiful game.

#1 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

Sanath Jayasuriya

An explosive opener in his batting career, Jayasuriya demolished many bowling attacks and instilled the fear of God in them with his attacking cricket. He also used to bowl left-arm orthodox spin bowling and has taken 440 wickets in his international career. Jayasuriya is well known for his powerful striking and match-winning all-round performances.

Jayasuriya was a complete cricketer and the only player to score over 12,000 runs and take more than 300 wickets in ODI cricket.

