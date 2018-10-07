Under 19 Asia Cup: India registers a big win over Sri Lanka to win the Under 19 Asia Cup

India Under 19 team beat Sri Lanka to win the title

The Indian Under-19 team produced a dominating display to beat Sri Lanka in the final of Under 19 Youth Asia Cup 2018 played at Sher E Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday. The Indian batsmen scored big runs and then defended the target with ease.

Indian captain P Simran Singh won the toss and decided to bat first. The Indian openers Yashishwal Jaiswal and Anuj Rawat got team off to a steady start scoring 42 runs in the first 10 overs. Both Indian openers continued to take singles and hit big shots whenever needed. Jaiswal reached his half century off 67 balls while Anuj Rawat scored his half century off 71 balls. Both Indian openers provided the solid foundation adding 121 runs for the first wicket in 25.1 overs.

Anuj Rawat was dismissed by Wellalage for 57. Jaiswal played with positive intent putting pressure on Sri Lankan bowling attack adding 61 runs for the second wicket with Padikkal. India lost the wicket of Padikkal for 31. The Indian captain P Simran Singh and Ayush Badoni took on Sri Lankan bowlers with their aggressive hitting.

Badoni reached his half-century just off 24 balls while the Indian captain P Simran Singh too completed 50 off 33 balls. Simran Singh remained not out on 65 off 37 balls while Badoni scored 52 off 28 balls. Both of them added unbeaten 110 runs for the 4th wicket in just 9.5 overs to help Team India post a massive total of 304 for 3 in 50 overs. For Sri Lanka, Perera, Senaranthe and Wellalage took 1 wicket each.

Chasing the target of 305 runs to win, the Indian bowlers did not allow the Sri Lankan batsmen to score runs easily and also picked an early wicket of Perera. Sooriyabandara and Fernando steadied the innings scoring 38 runs in the first 10 overs. Both Fernando and Sooriyandra added 46 runs for the 2nd wicket before Indian bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals. India bowled out Sri Lanka for 160 in 38.4 overs. For Sri Lanka, Fernando was the top scorer with 49 while Paranavithana made 48 runs.

The Indian Under-19 team won the match by a massive margin of 144 runs and thus won the title. Harsh Tyagi was the pick of bowlers with figures of 6/38 in 10 overs while SA Desai took 2 wickets.