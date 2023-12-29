Under-19 Tri-Nation in South Africa 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Cricket South Africa is all set to host India U19 and Afghanistan U19 in a 50-over tri-series, starting on December 29, Friday. Old Edwardians Cricket Club in Johannesburg will host all the games of this series.

A total of seven games will be played in the series with each team playing the other twice. The final is scheduled to take place on January 10, Wednesday. This will be the last chance for all sides to experiment with their line-ups ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in January in South Africa.

Batting all-rounder David Teeger will lead the South African U19 side with Uday Saharan captaining the Indian U19 team. On the other hand, Naseer Khan will guide the Afghanistan U19 side.

Cricket South Africa’s Head of High-Performance Grant van Velden reckons this series will act as an ideal platform for all three teams to prove their mettle. It will allow them to test their skills moving into the mega event later next month.

“These games are a crucial component of our preparation for the World Cup. They provide our young cricketers with the perfect platform to test their skills against competitive opponents in India and Afghanistan. The series will also serve as a final opportunity for our players to fine-tune their game ahead of the World Cup on home soil," Grant said.

Speaking about the U19 World Cup, Team India is in Group A. They are scheduled to play Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States in the first round before the tournament progresses to the Super Six stage.

Under-19 Tri-Nation in South Africa 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, December 29

Match 1 - Afghanistan U19 vs India U19, 1:30 PM

Sunday, December 31

Match 2 - South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, January 2

Match 3 - South Africa U19 vs India U19, 1:30 PM

Thursday, January 4

Match 4 - Afghanistan U19 vs India U19, 1:30 PM

Saturday, January 6

Match 5 - South Africa U19 vs India U19, 1:30 PM

Monday, January 8

Match 6 - South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 1:30 PM

Wednesday, January 10

Final, 1:30 PM

Under-19 Tri-Nation in South Africa 2023-24: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Unfortunately, there is no official announcement about the live streaming and broadcast of the series for fans in India.

Under-19 Tri-Nation in South Africa 2023-24: Full Squads

India U19

Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

South Africa U19

David Teeger (c), Esosa Aihevba, Juan James, Martin Khumalo, Kwena Maphaka, Dewan Marias, Nqobani Mokoena, Riley Norton, Romashan Pillay, Sipho Potsane, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Richard Seletswane, Steve Stolk, Oliver Whitehead, Ntando Zuma

Afghanistan U19

Naseer Khan (c), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Jamshid Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Akram Mohammadzai, Sohail Khan Zurmati, Rahimullah Zurmati, Noman Shah Agha, Mohammad Younus Zadran, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Wahidullah Zadran, Hizbullah Durrani, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Khalil Ahmad,Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Younus, Nasir Hassan, Faheem Qasemi

