Under-19 Women's Tri-Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Pakistan Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 will travel to Bangladesh to play a tri-series, with the tournament scheduled to commence on Wednesday, January 24.

All three teams will play two matches each in the group stage. The top two teams at the end of the group stage will play the final, which is scheduled to be played on February 2.

All seven matches will take place at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox's Bazar.

Sumaiya Akter has been named the skipper of Bangladesh and was a part of the squad that featured in the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2023. A total of six players from the World Cup squad have found a place in the team for this series.

Bangladesh won all three matches in Group A in the tournament and qualified for the Super Six. They won three out of four matches in the Super Six stage and missed out on qualifying for the semi-final.

Sri Lanka have named Manudi Nanayakkara as the skipper of their team. She participated in the Under-19 World Cup 2023 and has replaced Vishmi Gunaratne. Sri Lanka failed to win a single game in the Super Six stage of the Under-19 World Cup.

Mahnoor Aftab who played three matches for Pakistan in the Under-19 World Cup 2023 has been named the captain of the side for this series. A total of six players from the Under-19 World Cup squad have been named in the squad for this series.

Under-19 Women's Tri-Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, January 24

Match 1: Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 - 09:30 AM

Thursday, January 25

Match 2: Pakistan Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 - 11:30 AM

Saturday, January 27

Match 3: Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs Pakistan Women Under-19 - 09:30 AM

Sunday, January 28

Match 4: Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 - 11:30 AM

Tuesday, January 30

Match 5: Pakistan Women Under-19 vs Sri Lanka Women Under-19 - 09:30 AM

Wednesday, January 31

Match 6: Bangladesh Women Under-19 vs Pakistan Women Under-19 - 11:30 AM

Friday, February 2

Final: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 AM

Under-19 Women's Tri-Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Under-19 Women's Tri-Series 2024: Full Squads

Bangladesh Women Under-19

Afia Ashima, Habiba Pinky, Suborna Kormakar, Sumaiya Akter (c), Arvin Tani, Fahmida Choya, Jannatul Maoua, Mst Eva, Mst Rabaya Khatun, Mosammat Akter (wk), Anisha Akter, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Faria Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Sumaiya Akter Suborna

Pakistan Women Under-19

Eyman Fatima, Laiba Nasir, Muskan Abid, Ravail Farhan, Tayyaba Imdad, Anosha Nasir, Haleema Zafar, Kainat Eiman, Mahnoor Aftab (c), Rida Aslam, Areesha Ansari (wk), Komal Khan (wk), Samiya Afsar (wk), Aleesa Mukhtiar, Maham Anees, Memoona Khalid, Mubeen Ahmed, Zaib-un-Nisa, Zoofishan Ayyaz

Sri Lanka Women Under-19

Dahami Sanethma, Manudi Nanayakkara (c), Rashmika Sewwandi, Sanjana Kavindi, Vimoksha Balasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Dewmi Vihanga, Rishmi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani, Nethmi Senarathne (wk), Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Ashani Kaushalya, Rashmi Nethranjalee, Vishmi Savindi, Yasanthi Nimanthika

