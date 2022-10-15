United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 2

The second game of Group A of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 sees United Arab Emirates square off against Netherlands at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Sunday (October 16). It promises to be a cracker of a contest as both sides will want to get off to a winning start.

United Arab Emirates, led by Chundangapoyil Rizwan, beat West Indies in their first warm-up game. They were due to face Scotland in their next warm-up fixture but the game was washed out. United Arab Emirates Women will now look to bring their A-game while facing the Netherlands in their opening game of the World Cup.

The likes of Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, and Ahmed Raza have a good amount of experience at the highest level and their contributions will be key to UAE’s success in the competition.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, lost their first warm-up fixture against Scotland in a closely-fought contest. Their next game against West Indies was washed out due and the side arrive at the World Cup with some things to improve. Scott Edwards will continue to lead the Dutch side.

Experienced campaigners like Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, and Tom Cooper will play a vital role for them in the World Cup. The Netherlands have a good side and if they fire in unison, they will be hard to stop.

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands, Match 2, Group A, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, Sunday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at Simonds Stadium is a bowling-friendly track. The pacers get some extra zip off the surface and the batters will have to spend some time in the middle to adapt to the conditions. The new ball bowlers may get some movement off the surface.

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The temperature in Geelong is expected to range between 4 and 16 degrees Celius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates

Chundangapoyil Rizwan has been handed the responsibility of leading the side and he will hope his side starts the tournament on a winning note.

Probable XI

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique.

Netherlands

Scott Edwards will lead the Dutch side. They have plenty of experience and will be one of the sides to look forward to in the competition.

Probable XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Fred Klaassen, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover.

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

