United States of America vs Canada T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The United States of America will take on Canada in a five-match T20I series. The series is scheduled to start on Sunday, April 7, and conclude on Saturday, April 13. All five matches will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Prairie View, Texas.

The USA have named a 15-member squad for this series. Monank Patel will again lead the side and Aaron Jones has been named his deputy. Former Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson has also been named in the squad. He last played for New Zealand in 2018.

This series will be important for the USA, who are the co-host of the upcoming T20 World Cup. After the completion of the upcoming series against Canada, the USA will host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series. The USA and Canada are placed in Group A in the T20 World Cup, along with India and Pakistan.

The USA last played a T20I match back in July 2022 against Jersey in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Canada last played a T20I match against Bermuda in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final in October 2023. They defeated Bermuda in that match and qualified for the T20 World Cup.

Canada are ranked 20th in ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings with 140 rating points. The USA are in 23rd place currently with 131 rating points.

United States of America vs Canada Head to Head in T20I

The United States of America and Canada have played a total of three T20I matches so far against each other. The first-ever T20I match between the two nations was played in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier 2021. The match ended in a tie and the USA won the Super Over.

Matches Played: 3

United States of America Won: 1

Canada Won: 2

United States of America vs Canada T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, April 7

Match 1 - United States of America vs Canada, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, April 9

Match 2 - United States of America vs Canada, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, April 10

Match 3 - United States of America vs Canada, 8:30 PM

Friday, April 12

Match 4 - United States of America vs Canada, 8:30 PM

Saturday, April 13

Match 5 - United States of America vs Canada, 8:30 PM

United States of America vs Canada T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: USA Cricket YouTube Channel

United States of America vs Canada T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

United States of America

Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous (wk), Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq

Canada

Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra

