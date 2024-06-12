United States vs India, 2024 T20 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India and the US

The United States of America (USA) will take on India in match number 25 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12 in a Group A match. Both India and the US are undefeated in the tournament, having won two games each.

The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller in their second match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday. Batting first, Team India were bowled out for a disappointing 119 in 19 overs. In the chase, Pakistan were held to 113-7 as Jasprit Bumrah starred with 3-14, while Hardik Pandya claimed 2-24.

The United States registered a thrilling Super Over win against Pakistan in their second match. Both teams scored 159 runs each in their 20 overs. However, Pakistan stumbled in the Super Over as the US celebrated a famous win.

United States vs India, 2024 T20 World Cup telecast channel list in India, the US

In India, the live telecast of the United States vs India 2024 T20 World Cup clash can be watched on Star Sports network channels.

As per information available on the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the United States vs India match can be followed on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

In the US as well as in Canada, the live telecast of the United States vs India 2024 World Cup match will be available on WillowTV, which is a 24x7 live cricket channel. As per WillowTV's website, the channel is available on satellite and cable networks for a monthly subscription fee and also as part of sports packages.

United States vs India, 2024 T20 World Cup live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the United States vs India World Cup match can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as the website. The game will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

The match will be live streamed for free on the mobile app. Those wanting to follow the game on the website will need a paid subscription in case they don't have one.

No specific details are available regarding the live streaming of the game in the United States and Canada.

