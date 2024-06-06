United States vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India and the US

Co-hosts United States of America and Pakistan will clash in match number 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, June 6. The Group A match will begin at 9:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

United States began their T20 World Cup campaign with a thumping seven-wicket win over Canada in Dallas. Bowling first, the US conceded 194-5. They chased down the target in 17.4 overs as Aaron Jones slammed 94* off 40 balls with the aid of four fours and 10 sixes. Andries Gous also chipped in with 65 off 46 deliveries.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign with the match against the US. Led by Babar Azam, they have some quality players in Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. Mohammad Amir has also made a comeback, having overturned his international retirement. It remains to be seen how effective he proves to be.

United States vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup telecast channel list in India and the US

In India, the live telecast of the United States vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup matches can be watched on the Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the USA vs Pakistan match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

In the US, as well as in Canada, the live telecast of the United States vs Pakistan match of 2024 T20 World Cup match can be watched on WillowTV, a 24x7 live cricket channel in the USA. The channel is available on satellite and cable networks for a monthly subscription fee or as part of sports packages.

United States vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup live streaming in India

The live streaming of the United States vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match in India can be followed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

The live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup games can be watched for free on the mobile app. Fans watching on web will, however, need to have a subscription or must purchase one.

There are no details available regarding live streaming of 2024 T20 World Cup matches in the United States.

