UP T20 League 2023, Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 10: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

The 10th match of UP T20 League 2023 will see the Gorakhpur Lions lock horns with the Kanpur Superstars at Green Park in Kanpur on Monday, September 4.

The Gorakhpur Lions, captained by Abhishek Goswami, have managed to secure one victory while losing the other two. They commenced their campaign with two defeats over the Lucknow Falcons and the Noida Super Kings.

However, they staged a strong comeback over the Meerut Mavericks in a high-scoring game to secure their first win of the season.

Led by Akshdeep Nath, the Kanpur Superstars have won just one game and lost the other three. They began the competition with a loss over Noida.

However, they bounced back with a resounding victory over Meerut by seven wickets in their second game. Unfortunately, they faced defeats at the hands of the Kashi Rudras and the Lucknow Falcons in their next two games.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Match Details

Match: Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 10

Date and Time: September 4, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Pitch Report

The surface at Green Park is known to favor batters. The first innings average score is 180-plus, hinting at an expectation of a high-scoring encounter. There might be considerable opportunity for pacers to establish their influence in the initial powerplay overs.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Weather Forecast

The weather in Kanpur will be very warm with intervals of clouds and sunshine for this afternoon game. Temperatures will hover around 37 degrees Celsius with no forecast of rain.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Probable XIs

Gorakhpur Lions:

Sameer Choudhary, Kaartikaya Singh, Abhishek Goswami (c), Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Abdul Rehman-VI, Sunil Kumar, Harshit Sethi, Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Pratap Singh, Divyansh Chaturvedi, and Vasu Vats.

Kanpur Superstars:

Pranjal Saini(wk) Sandeep Tomar, Akshdeep Nath (c) Saurabh Dubey, Sameer Rizvi, Satnam Singh, Vineet Panwa, Ansh Yadav, Ankur Chauhan, Shanu Saini, and Aquib Khan.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Match Prediction

The Gorakhpur Lions got back to winning ways over the Meerut Mavericks quite convincingly. They put a strong all-round effort and they will be determined to continue their winning ways, thanks to their remarkable batting form.

Prediction: Gorakhpur Lions to win the match.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode