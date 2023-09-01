UP T20 League 2023, Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings, Match 5: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

The Gorakhpur Lions will clash against the Noida Super Kings in the fifth match of Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2023 at Green Park in Kanpur on Friday, September 1.

The Noida Super Kings kickstarted their campaign with an impressive triumph over the Kanpur Superstars, securing a 16-run victory. Opener Samarth Singh's 91-run knock and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's two wickets sealed the deal for the Kings. With this strong start, they will be determined to maintain their winning momentum as they head to their next game.

On the other hand, Abhishek Goswami-led Gorakhpur Lions were involved in a nail-biting clash that extended to Super Over against the Lucknow Falcons. Unfortunately, the Lions couldn't prevail in this thrilling encounter as they lost the Super Over, starting their campaign on a losing note. They would be eager to hit the right chords when they take on formidable favorites Kings.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Match Details

Match: Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings, Match 5

Date and Time: September 1, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Pitch Report

Three matches have been played at this venue in this edition with chasing sides winning all of them. Pacers and spinners are equally getting enough assistance on this surface with the first innings score averaging over 155.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Weather Forecast

A balanced surface is on offer in Kanpur. The average first-innings score on this wicket is 170 with batters getting the ball onto the bat, especially in the middle and death overs.

A perfect strategy for any skipper on this pitch would be to make the most of the strip by batting first and unsettle the opposition under scoreboard pressure in the second innings.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Probable XIs

Gorakhpur Lions

Sameer Choudhary, Abhishek Goswami (c), Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Kaartikaya Singh, Yashovardhan Singh, Abdul Rehman-VI, Harshit Sethi, Ankit Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar, Karan Chaudhary, and Shivam Sharma.

Noida Super Kings

Osho Mohan, Almas Shaukat, Saurabh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Rana(c), Shantanu, Prashant Veer, Kishan, Aditya Sharma, and Kunal Tyagi.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Match Prediction

The Noida Super Kings have experienced cricketers in Nitish Rana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who can change the course of the game against any opposition. Moreover, they have good enough batting and bowling combinations that can take down the best opposition. It is more likely that the Noida Super Kings would enter this contest more confidently against the Lions.

Prediction: Noida Super Kings to win the match.

Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode