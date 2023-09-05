UP T20 League 2023: How did IPL Players fare on Day 6?

Kanpur Superstars defeated Gorakhpur Lions by 19 runs in the 10th match of the UP T20 League. On the other hand, Lucknow Falcons stunned Kashi Rudras by five wickets in the thrilling 11th encounter. Green Park in Kanpur hosted both of these games.

Shifting our attention to the 10th contest, Kanpur Superstars, after losing the toss, posted a commendable total of 185/4 in their stipulated 20 overs. Ansh Yadav provided a strong start with a 48-run knock. Akshdeep Nath and Sandeep Kumar stitched a crucial 71-run partnership in the middle overs. Abdul Rehman once again showcased his prowess for the Lions with a three-fer.

In their pursuit of 186 runs, Gorakhpur Lions never found their footing with the bat, losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Abhishek Goswami scored 41 runs. Middle-order batter Siddharth Yadav's impressive 82-run unbeaten knock went in vain as the Lions could score 166/6 in 20 overs.

Moving to the 11th game, Kashi Rudras posted a total of 122/10 in 18.4 overs. Opener Karan Sharma led the way as the skipper, with the top score of 31 runs for Rudras. Kartikeya Jaiswal topped the wicket charts for the Falcons, securing three scalps.

In the chase, the Falcons faced early setbacks, losing three wickets for 21 runs. However, middle-order batters Shaurya Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, and Kritagya Singh displayed exceptional resilience on the challenging wicket to take their side over the line in the last over, winning the game by five wickets.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 6 of the UP T20 League 2023.

Akshdeep Nath (Kanpur Superstars)

Akshdeep Nath, the Kanpur skipper, played a match-winning knock of 53 runs off 35 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 151.43. His knock came to an end off Abdul Rehman's brilliant delivery, giving an easy catch to Siddharth Yadav.

Yash Dayal (Lucknow Falcons)

Lucknow Falcons pacer Yash Dayal impressed with the ball in the powerplay overs, scalping two big wickets of Priyanshu Pandey and Shivam Bansal to put Rudras on the back foot. Dayal finished with figures of 2/18 in three overs.

Priyam Garg (Lucknow Falcons)

Priyam Garg, batting at No. 3, failed to unsettle the scorecard, bagging a golden duck. He was bowled off by Atal Bihari Rai's impressive delivery.