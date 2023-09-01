UP T20 League 2023, Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras, Match 7: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

Kanpur Superstars will vie for supremacy with Kashi Rudras in the seventh match of UP T20 League 2023 at Green Park in Kanpur on September 2, Saturday.

After starting the season with the wooden spoon in their initial game, Kanpur Superstars, led by Akshdeep Nath, have surged to the third position on the table following a resounding victory over Meerut in their most recent encounter.

Batting at number three, Kanpur’s Sameer Rizvi was in sublime form, smashing the tournament's second century at a strike rate of 206.78. He was well supported by the opener Ansh Yadav, who went on to score a crucial 48-run knock in helping their side cross the line.

Meanwhile, Kashi Rudras, under the leadership of Karan Sharma, entered the competition with a lot of expectations, but they faltered over Meerut Mavericks in their season opener, losing in a nail-biting Super Over.

Despite a stellar all-round outing, ticking all the right boxes, they failed to contain Rinku Singh, who unleashed three consecutive sixes in the deciding Super Over, snatching victory away. Rudras will be aiming for a strong comeback in their upcoming match.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Match Details

Match: Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras, Match 7

Date and Time: September 2, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Pitch Report

Green Park in Kanpur offers a wonderful track for batting. The team winning the toss should bat first, put up a good score, and then put pressure on the opposition batters. The pacers may get some movement off the surface in the initial part but as the game progresses, we can expect good assistance for batters.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be humid for this evening's game. Temperatures will be hovering around 25 degrees Celsius. With no rain interruptions in the forecast, we are up for a good contest.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Probable XIs

Kanpur Superstars

Pranjal Saini(wk), Akshdeep Nath(c), Saurabh Dubey, Sameer Rizvi, Vivek, Rahul Rajpal, Ansh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Aquib Khan, Jasmer Dhankar, Prashant Choudhary

Kashi Rudras

Akshay Dubey(wk), Priyanshu Pandey, Shivam Bansal, Karan Sharma(c), Prince Yadav, Atal Bihari-Rai, Shiva Singh, Bobby Yadav, Parv Singh, Mohammad Sharim, Munindra Maurya

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Match Prediction

Kanpur Superstars pulled up their batting socks over Meerut Mavericks after facing a defeat in their initial encounter with Noida Superstars. Their batting line-up looked in complete control of the game and they would love to add more wins, bettering their lines and lengths with the ball.

Prediction: Kanpur Superstars to win the match

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode