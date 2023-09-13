UP T20 League 2023, Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings, Match 29: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

In the 30th match of UP T20 League 2023, Kashi Rudras will lock horns with Noida Super Kings at Green Park in Kanpur on September 14, Thursday.

Led by Prince Yadav, Kashi Rudras have had a turbulent campaign, bagging just four victories and suffering five defeats. They will be entering this contest on the back of a defeat over the Lions and would be eager to turn the tables.

Interestingly, they still possess a positive net run rate, which can turn out to be handy in their last league game.

On the other hand, Noida Super Kings, led by Samarth Singh, are at the second spot on the points table, winning six games and losing just two encounters.

With 13 points and a positive net run rate of 0.172, Noida has already moved to the knockouts and they will be determined to create a significant impact and inch closer to the final.

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Match Details:

Match: Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings (Match 30)

Date and Time: September 14, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Pitch Report:

The pitch is still assisting batters even after playing 28 matches at this venue. Bowlers need to toil hard in the middle overs to contain the batters. A team with a better batting outfit is expected to do well on this surface.

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Weather Forecast

We might expect overcast conditions during this evening's game. As per the forecast, scattered thunderstorms might interrupt the game. However, we can expect a result.

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Probable XIs:

Kashi Rudras:

Kirtivardhan Upadhyay(wk), Shivam Bansal, Sachin Singh Bisen, Kamil Khan, Aranav Baliyan, Mirza Shahbaz, Rajat Singhwal, Shiva Singh, Deepanshu Yadav, Prince Yadav(c), Siddharth Mishra

Noida Super Kings:

Aditya Sharma(wk), Samarth Singh(c), Manish Solanki, Tarun Pawadia, Osho Mohan, Prashant Veer, Shiven Malhotra, Saubhagya, Mohammad Javed, Rohit Dwivedi, Satyam Chauhan

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Match Prediction:

Noida Super Kings are having a top-class tournament in all three aspects of the game. They are entering this encounter on the back of a defeat over the Meerut Mavericks. They will be putting their best foot forward in their last league game.

Prediction: Noida Super Kings to win the match

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode