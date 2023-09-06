UP T20 League 2023, Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 15: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

The 15th encounter of the UP T20 League 2023 will see the Lucknow Falcons clash against the Meerut Mavericks at Green Park in Kanpur on Wednesday, September 6.

The Falcons have had a great run in the competition this season, bagging three wins and suffering only one defeat. They began their campaign with a win over the Gorakhpur Lions in the Super Over.

However, they lost the plot, suffering a defeat against the Noida Super Kings in their second game. Fortunately, they were quick to bounce back with two consecutive victories over Kanpur and Kashi to occupy second spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Meerut Mavericks have had an indifferent tournament so far. They began their campaign with a win over Kashi in the Super Over. However, they faced two major setbacks, losing to Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

In their last outing, they defeated Noida convincingly to grab fourth spot in the points table. Meerut needs to find consistency and add more wins before it gets too late as the tournament is all set to move to its crucial stages.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Match Details

Match: Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 15

Date and Time: September 6, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Pitch Report

The surface in Kanpur has been largely assisting batters right from the first ball of the game. In the initial few overs, pacers are expected to get some lateral movement.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Weather Forecast

The weather in Kanpur is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius at the start of the game. However, temperatures might go to as low as 23 degrees as the game progresses. There will be no rain interruptions as per the forecast.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Probable XIs

Lucknow Falcons:

Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Shaurya Singh, Priyam Garg (c), Hardeep Singh, Kritagya Singh, Yash Dayal, Nadeem, Harsh Tyagi, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Vikrant Chaudhary, and Vipraj Nigam.

Meerut Mavericks:

Shoaib Siddiqui, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik (c), Divyansh Rajput, Divyansh Joshi, Swastik Chikara, Yogendra Doyla, Yash Garg, Kunal Yadav, Vishal Chaudhary, and Jamshed Alam.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Match Prediction

The Lucknow Falcons are having a pretty good tournament. They will need to continue their good form in this big game against Meerut.

Prediction: Lucknow Falcons to win the match

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode