UP T20 League 2023, Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions, Match 8: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

In the eighth match of the UP T20 League 2023, the Meerut Mavericks will lock horns with the Gorakhpur Lions at Green Park in Kanpur on Sunday, September 3.

The Meerut Mavericks, led by in-form Madhav Kaushik, have had a turbulent start to their season, experiencing highs and lows in their first two contests. The Mavericks’ batters have had a good campaign, but their bowlers are yet to find the rhythm, which is affecting the team in securing consistent victories.

Though their campaign started with a nail-biting victory in the Super Over against the Kashi Rudras, they faced a setback against the Kanpur Superstars, suffering a seven-wicket defeat in a high-scoring contest.

On the other hand, the Gorakhpur Lions have had a disastrous competition with two losses in as many games.

Their first defeat of the season came against the Lucknow Falcons in the Super Over. They encountered an even bigger loss in their second game over the Noida Super Kings by 43 runs to settle with the wooden spoon.

They need to hit the drawing board, regroup and fill the chunks in their armor to make a stronger comeback in their forthcoming encounters.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Match Details

Match: Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions, Match 8

Date and Time: September 3, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Pitch Report

The pitch is largely a batting track with the average first innings score being 184. The pacers could benefit to some extent if they bend their backs in the powerplay overs. Batters should be able to play their strokes in the middle and death overs with the ball coming onto the bat.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Weather Forecast

For this afternoon encounter, the weather is expected to be sunny with temperatures going as high as 30 degrees Celsius. There will be no rain interruptions with humidity levels passing over 50 percent.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Probable XIs

Meerut Mavericks:

Shoaib Siddiqui, Uvaish Ahmed (wk), Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik (c), Divyansh Joshi, Swastik Chikara, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshay Sain, Yash Garg, Purnank Tyagi, and Yogendra Doyla.

Gorakhpur Lions:

Kaartikaya Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Abhishek Goswami (c), Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Sunil Kumar, Harshit Sethi, Ankit Chaudhary, Rishabh Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Shivam Sharma, and Dhruv Pratap Singh.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Match Prediction

The Meerut Mavericks boast a well-balanced squad with good enough strength in both batting and bowling departments. However, they need to pull their bowling socks in this encounter to get back to winning ways.

Their batters are in exceptional form and all they need is their bowlers to join the party and complement the batting performance.

Prediction: Meerut Mavericks to win the match

Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode