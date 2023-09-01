UP T20 League 2023, Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 4: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

In the fourth match of Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2023, Meerut Mavericks and Kanpur Superstars will face off at Green Park in Kanpur on September 1, Friday.

Meerut Mavericks, led by Madhav Kaushik, commenced their competition with a nail-biting Super Over against Kashi Rudras. Skipper Kaushik was Meerut’s hero with an unbeaten 87-run knock.

Fortunately, they won the game in the Super Over, thanks to Rinku Singh’s heroics as he smacked three consecutive sixes as an opener to seal the deal for Meerut in style.

On the other hand, Kanpur Superstars initiated their campaign with a loss over Noida Super Kings by 16 runs. Led by Akshdeep Nath, Kanpur would be looking for a change in fortunes in their upcoming encounter.

The likes of Ankit Rajpoot, and Akshdeep Nath have plenty of experience under their belt and it will come in handy for Superstars in their forthcoming matches.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Match Details

Match: Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars, Match 4

Date and Time: September 1, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Pitch Report

The pitch at Green Park in Kanpur is ideal for batting. The average first innings score is 178 with teams batting first tasting success. Hence, it will be an ideal tactic for any toss-winning captain to bat first and put the opposition under pressure.

Pacers are expected to get some assistance initially but the surface is anticipated to settle down as the game progresses.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Weather Forecast

Both these sides will be welcomed with sunny weather. In the afternoon, the maximum temperatures will hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

However, as the game progresses to evening, temperatures may dip as low as 25 degrees Celsius. As per the forecast, there are very less chances of rain during the match.

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Probable XIs

Meerut Mavericks:

Uvaish Ahmed(wk), Rinku Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Madhav Kaushik(c), Divyansh Joshi, Purnank Tyagi, Yogendra Doyla, Swastik Chikara, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Akshay Sain, Yash Garg

Kanpur Superstars:

Sandeep Tomar(wk), Akshdeep Nath(c), Ansh Yadav, Sameer Rizvi, Saurabh Dubey, Rahul Rajpal, Adarsh Singh, Aquib Khan, Jasmer Dhankar, Prashant Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Match Prediction

Rinku Singh and captain Madhav Kaushik’s presence in the XI makes Meerut favorites. One can expect Meerut, the team with all bases covered, to add two crucial points on the points table and find a better spot with a positive net run rate.

Prediction: Meerut Mavericks to win the match

Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Superstars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode