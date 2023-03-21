UPW vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

Heading into the final matchday of the league phase of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL), all three teams that have qualified for the playoffs are still in the reckoning of sealing direct entry into the final.

Two of those teams, the UP Warriorz (UPW) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), will lock horns in the last league match of WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 21.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are scheduled to meet. If Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. manage to snap their two-match losing skid, UPW will have to be content with a spot in the Eliminator. If RCB win, though, a thumping win for the Warriorz could potentially propel them to the top spot.

Nevertheless, an exciting contest beckons, with at least one of the two teams bound to go hell for leather.

In the reverse fixture, DC ran out winners by a comprehensive 42-run margin. Jess Jonassen's all-round show was the difference between the two sides on that occasion, with Tahlia McGrath's superlative unbeaten 90 going in vain.

Can UPW keep their momentum going after beating the Gujarat Giants (GG)? Or will DC make it two out of two against the Warriorz?

WPL 2023, UPW vs DC: Spot in the final on the line as Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy face off

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

DC turned in an excellent performance in their previous game against MI. Almost all the bowlers chipped in before Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey made light work of the chase.

UPW, on the other hand, had to dig deep. Another special knock from Grace Harris proved to be the difference for the Warriorz as their top order underwhelmed once again. Alyssa Healy is known to raise her game under pressure, and her team could dearly use their captain returning to form.

UPW's spin-heavy bowling attack could be the perfect kryptonite for DC. Lanning has only been dismissed by spinners in WPL 2023, while Shafali and Capsey's attacking nature could work against them when facing the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sophie Ecclestone.

It's tough to predict a result for this game, primarily because it heavily hinges on the preceding clash between RCB and MI. On paper, though, you could say that DC start as the slight favorites.

Prediction: DC to win Match 20 of WPL 2023.

