UPW vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

The 19th game of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) will see UP Warriorz (UPW) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, March 21.

Both teams have qualified for the playoffs but DC are still in a race to finish at the top of the points table, which will warrant them a place in the final directly. If Mumbai Indians (MI) lose against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today and Delhi beat UPW, Meg Lanning and Co. will finish at the top of the standings.

Hence, the Capitals have everything to play for and will hope to continue their winning juggernaut against UP Warriorz. Alyssa Healy and Co. have peaked at the right time and will look to keep the winning run going ahead of the playoffs.

A couple of interesting duels are on the cards in today's encounter and we take a look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Alyssa Healy vs Shikha Pandey

Delhi Capitals pacer Shikha Pandey has a good inswinger up her sleeve, which often cuts batters into halves. Her infamous delivery to knock over Healy is etched in the minds of every cricket lover.

Pandey will be tasked with keeping the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter under check when they go up against each other. Healy, on the other hand, will be keen to take the attack on the senior fast bowler and make a statement right at the start of the game.

With both players having a history behind them, it will be enticing to watch when these two go up against each other.

#2 Shafali Verma vs Anjali Sarvani

DC opener Shafali Verma is one of the fiercest hitters in modern-day cricket. She has shown glimpses of form in a couple of games in WPL 2023.

With the tournament reaching its business end, Shafali will look to get her mojo back. She might come up with an aggressive brand of cricket in the powerplay.

Young left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani will be up against the wrath of Shafali. The UPW fast bowler has been among the wickets and will look to keep the Delhi opener under check.

If Sarvani manages to dismiss Shafali early, it will be a massive confidence booster for her ahead of the playoffs.

#3 Marizanne Kapp vs Sophie Ecclestone

Marizanne Kapp is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket right now. The DC all-rounder has already proved why she is one of the most highly rated cricketers in the shortest format of the game.

Kapp is known to be a middle-over enforcer and will be up against World No.1 bowler Sophie Ecclestone. The left-arm spinner is known to dictate terms from one end and is a partnership breaker.

Ecclestone, who is currently the Purple Cap holder, has already picked up 13 wickets and will be keen to add more to her tally on Tuesday.

This on-field duel can very well determine the outcome of the match between DC and UPW.

