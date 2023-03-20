UPW vs DC, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming game 

The last game of the league phase will see UP Warriorz (UPW) take on the high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 21.

Despite both teams having already qualified for the next round, there will still be a lot riding on the encounter. Both UPW and DC will be looking for a resounding win to boost their net run rate and end the campaign as high as they can on the points table.

While UP are most likely to play the eliminator, they still have an outside chance of dethroning Delhi as the league leaders.

Delhi, meanwhile, have been rampant in recent fixtures and would take confidence from their recent hammering of the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The upcoming game could also see a slew of records getting broken or created. On that note, let's take a look at three of those records that could be broken in the upcoming UPW vs DC encounter.

#3 Marizanne Kapp could hit her 300th four in T20 cricket

One of the most valuable all-rounders in the league, the Capitals' Marizanne Kapp will be on the verge of completing a significant personal milestone when she faces UP on Tuesday.

Having scored 3,139 runs in T20s, which also includes 294 fours, the South African veteran could complete her 300 fours in the shortest format.

If she manages to hit those six boundaries against UP, Kapp will become only the fifth South African women's cricketer to hit 300 T20 fours.

#2 Tahlia McGrath could complete 3000 runs in T20 cricket

UP's star from the previous game, Tahlia McGrath has been in sensational touch, scoring 237 runs at an average of 47.4 across six innings.

The right-handed opener will be determined to showcase her prowess once again tonight, where she will have an opportunity to reach a personal landmark as well.

Currently, with 2,964 runs to her name in T20 cricket, McGrath needs just 36 more runs to complete 3000 runs in the shortest format.

If she manages to score the required runs against Delhi, she will become only the ninth Australian to do so.

#1 Meg Lanning could become the first player ever to complete 300 runs in WPL

Perhaps the most prolific batter in the tournament so far, Meg Lanning is in red-hot form at the moment.

She is currently the highest run-getter in the marquee league with 271 runs across seven innings at a decent average of 52.3.

Another 29 runs on Tuesday would make Lanning the first-ever player to smash 300 runs in the WPL. Given her immaculate form, it wouldn't be a surprise if the DC skipper surpasses 300 runs and goes even further by the end of the campaign.

